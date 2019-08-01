View 6 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

What bothered Gabriel Soto so much that he left 'El Gordo y la Flaca?'

...
What bothered Gabriel Soto so much that he left 'El Gordo y la Flaca?'
You're reading

What bothered Gabriel Soto so much that he left 'El Gordo y la Flaca?'

1/6
Jessica Alba says having her 3 kids 'exploded my body'
Next

Jessica Alba says having her 3 kids 'exploded my body'
Raul de Molina and Lili Estefan
© @liliestefan

Raul de Molina and Lili Estefan

Gabriel Soto was invited to the El Gordo y La Flaca TV show, but he decided to leave the set due to some comments made by the hosts.

Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva
© @irinabaeva

Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva

Gabriel Soto shocked viewers this Wednesday when he decided to leave the Univision studio just a few minutes before being interviewed by Lili Estefan and Raul de Molina.

Gabriel Soto
© Mezcalent

Gabriel Soto

Gabriel did not like both hosts’ comments and decided to leave the TV studio along with girlfriend Irina Baeva.

Gabriel Soto
©

Gabriel Soto

Gabriel has found himself in the eye of the storm for nearly a year when he announced his separation from Geraldine Bazan and weeks later was spotted with his new love interest, Irina Baeva.

Gabriel Soto
© @gabrielsoto

Gabriel Soto

The actor came to the TV show to talk about his play, but El Gordo y La Flaca hosts seemed to be eager to talk about his personal life instead.

Raul de Molina and Lili Estefan
© @liliestefan

Raul de Molina and Lili Estefan

The actor believed that El Gordo y La Flaca hosts showed “hostile” behavior when they announced that they had “many questions to ask him” at the beginning of the show.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries