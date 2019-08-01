View 4 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Jennifer Lopez has wild night in Israel with A-Rod in incredible jungle pantsuit

...
Jennifer Lopez has wild night in Israel with A-Rod in incredible jungle pantsuit
You're reading

Jennifer Lopez has wild night in Israel with A-Rod in incredible jungle pantsuit

1/4
Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'
Next

Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'
Jennifer Lopez Tel Aviv fashion
© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez Tel Aviv fashion

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez jetted to Tel Aviv to kick off the internation leg of her It's My Party tour.

Jennifer Lopez Tel Aviv
© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez Tel Aviv

The 50-year-old singer wore a vibrant silk pantsuit for her swanky night out in Tel Aviv.

JLo and A-Rod
© @arod

JLo and A-Rod

The pair were spotted together during JLo's rehearsals. 

A-Rod and daughters Elle and Natasha It's My Party concert
© @arod

A-Rod and daughters Elle and Natasha It's My Party concert

The rest of the family, including A-Rod's two daughters Ella and Natasha, were spotted at the rehearsals. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries