View 3 pics | Back to story

Lady Gaga spotted kissing new man Dan Horton - see the pics!

...
Lady Gaga spotted kissing new man Dan Horton - see the pics!
You're reading

Lady Gaga spotted kissing new man Dan Horton - see the pics!

1/3
Spanish Royals coordinate in blue for their family vacation
Next

Spanish Royals coordinate in blue for their family vacation
Lady Gaga and Dan Horton kissing
© Grosby Group

Lady Gaga and Dan Horton kissing

Dan also works in the entertainment industry as an audio sound engineer.

Lady Gaga and new boyfriend Dan Horton
© Grosby Group

Lady Gaga and new boyfriend Dan Horton

A source said: "She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

Lady Gaga and Dan Horton brunch date
© Grosby Group

Lady Gaga and Dan Horton brunch date

Lady Gaga was spotted kissing a new man, Dan Horton, during a brunch date.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries