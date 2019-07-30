View 10 pics | Celebrities

All the times Jessica Alba's baby boy Hayes melted our hearts

...
© jessicaalba

Jessica Alba can’t stop, won’t stop sharing photos of her adorable one-year-old son Hayes. The proud mommy of three is obsessed with her youngest child, who’s a little brother to her daughters Honor, 11 and Haven, seven, and truthfully, we can’t blame her. The handsome little guy loves to pose for the camera, not to mention he’s got the perfect smile and the most precious baby cheeks, which is why we can’t get enough of him either!

 

From the day in which Jessica and her husband Cash Warren welcomed their third child on December 31, 2017, the toddler has grown right before our eyes, giving us all a reason to smile at his sweet pictures.

Scroll through the gallery to see all the times Jessica’s little boy has melted our hearts and surely yours too!

 

Picture perfect

With the big blue sky as his backdrop, Hayes' adorable little self makes for the perfect capture. 

© jessicaalba

Summertime fun

Jessica and Cash's youngest child is happy as can be during the summer solstice. 

© jessicaalba

Tiny chef

He may be a toddler, but it's never too early for a successful Le Cordon bleu career path. 

MORE: Jessica Alba and her family take you inside their $10 million 'dream' forever home 

© jessicaalba

Not today

Jessica captioned this snap with: "Me yesterday when you wake up and realize your Twitter got hacked while you were asleep!"

© jessicaalba

Unstoppable

The Honest Beauty founder called her little guy unstoppable and we can see why. Baby gates cannot stop this tiny adventurer.

© jessicaalba

Caught on camera

The 38-year-old captioned this candid snap with: "#babygateseverywhere for no reason"

MORE: Jessica Alba reveals why she goes to therapy with her 10-year-old daughter, Honor

© jessicaalba

Camera-ready

Ahead of learning to walk, Jessica's baby boy was a tiny crawler with the perfect diaper pose. 

© jessicaalba

Birthday boy

Hayes was the happiest little boy on his first birthday. Look at that heart-melting grin!

© jessicaalba

Elmo who?

Although he's not quite amused by his birthday party crasher, Elmo, little Hayes continues to observe him, albeit cautiously.

© jessicaalba

America's next top model

The one-year-old proves to be the coolest toddler and possible future model with his oversized sunglasses, cool bandana and beautiful setting. 

