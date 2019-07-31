View 3 pics | Back to story

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena celebrates dad's birthday with the perfect tribute
Alongside a photo of himself and his dad at Gold's Gym, Joseph penned, “BIG happy birthday to the best training partner in the world! Love you dad 🎊🎉.”

Arnold's look-alike son, whom he shares with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena, has inherited the actor's love for bodybuilding.

The former California governor also has four children with his ex-wife Maria Shriver: Christopher Schwarzenegger, 21, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 25, Christina Schwarzenegger, 28, and 29-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger, who recently married Chris Pratt.

