View 6 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Oprah Winfrey´s mega-yacht vacation will blow your mind!

...
Oprah Winfrey´s mega-yacht vacation will blow your mind!
You're reading

Oprah Winfrey´s mega-yacht vacation will blow your mind!

1/6
Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'
Next

Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'
oprah greeting staff yacht
© GTRES Online

oprah greeting staff yacht

Oprah Winfrey has stayed at The Rising Sun on several occasions as she is a very close friend of David Geffen, owner of the ship. 

oprah guest yacht rising sun
© GTRES Online

oprah guest yacht rising sun

A member of the staff carries Oprah´s travel bag. They will go the extra mile for their guests!

katy perry mega yacht
© davidgeffen

katy perry mega yacht

Katy Perry jumped onboard in Majorca, part of the Balearic Islands in Spain, where she has been holidaying with boyfriend Orlando Bloom. 

leonardo dicaprio mega yacht
© davidgeffen

leonardo dicaprio mega yacht

Leonardo Dicaprio taking a selfie on the beautiful deck of The Rising Sun. 

orlando bloom david geffen yacht
© davidgeffen

orlando bloom david geffen yacht

Orlando Bloom posing with David Geffen. The millionaire launched the careers of Aerosmith and Guns n' Roses. 

oprah winfrey yacht sunset
© davidgeffen

oprah winfrey yacht sunset

A beautiful image of the ship in the sunset. All lit up, the yacht is the perfect location for an exclusive dinner party. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries