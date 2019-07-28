JLo and A-Rod got each other the best (and most steamy) gifts ever this week

View Galleries
-
A-Rod and J.Lo sing karaoke, dance under fireworks and more during epic Bahamas birthday getaway
J-Rod’s birthday getaway got even more wild in the Bahamas. As Alex Rodriguez marked his actual birthday on Friday, July 27, the loved-up couple...
-
Watch Kylie Jenner ink her love Travis Scott with a matching tattoo ahead of the Met Gala
While an engagement ring is still up in the air, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott definitely just made their relationship a little bit more permanent,...
-
Jennifer Lopez has wild night in Israel with A-Rod in incredible jungle pantsuit
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for her next big gig! The 50-year-old star is kicking off the international leg of her It's My Party tour on August 1...
-
Jennifer Lopez hasn't done this everyday activity in over 20 years!
Jennifer Lopez rang in her 50th birthday with lots of family, friends and gifts, one of which was a red hot convertible Porsche gifted to her by her...
-
Jennifer Lopez 'devastated' after Madison Square Garden concert evacuated
Not even the power of Jennifer Lopez could turn the lights back on in New York City last night. The 49-year-old entertainer had only just begun her...