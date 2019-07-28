View 4 pics | Back to story
JLo and A-Rod got each other the best (and most steamy) gifts ever this week

You're reading

Jlo and Arod birthdays
© @jlo

Jlo and Arod birthdays

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went all out for their happiest week of the year, showering each other with epic gifts. From sweet tribute videos to $140k treats, the engaged pair tallied up an incredible tab of presents. Not to mention, that the latest to surface was so hot that we had to turn up the air conditioner!

Seen here: Jennifer - along with their blended foursome of kids Emme, Max, Tashi and Ella - gave Alex a towering custom Yankees-themed cake, which repped his number 13 on it, on stage at her It's My Party tour. The entire stadium then sang Happy Birthday to the athlete.

jlo-arod-lap-dance
© @montanatucker

jlo-arod-lap-dance

“Alex, you’re very handsome,” Jennifer said to her man while onstage. “I have a present for you... actually you know how this goes: I have two presents for you!” Turning to the buzzing crowd she asked: “Should we give Alex his presents?” He grinned from ear to ear as he got his gifts: a lap dance from Jennifer, which is a signature portion of her tour.

Arod lap dance from JLo
© @montanatucker

Arod lap dance from JLo

Jennifer's backup dancers joined in on the fun, with the group eventually sinking into a trap door in the stage. The moment was caught on camera by fellow musician Montana Tucker.

Jennifer Lopez birthday
© Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez birthday

Earlier in the week, Jennifer marked the big 5-0 with an epic golden-themed soiree at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's $32 million estate.

