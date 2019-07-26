View 6 pics | Back to story

Jackie Cruz on life after 'OITNB' and the surprising detail she'll miss the most

Orange is the New Black cast
Orange is the New Black cast

After seven seasons, the cast of OITNB is saying farewell to the show and their characters. 

Jackie Cruz
Jackie Cruz

Jackie Cruz is excited to be working on new projects, especially with her own production company Unspoken Film, and her short The Dying Kind

Diane Guerrero
Diane Guerrero

Jessica Pimentel
Jessica Pimentel

Jessica Pimentel is getting deeper into the music scene.

"I have a couple projects on the way for the fall. I’m playing music with my bands Alekhine’s Gun and Brujeria. We have a new video dropping in fall 2019, maybe some tours for Brujeria and more music for Alekhine’s Gun. That’s my brother, the guitar player right there!"

Laura Gomez
Laura Gomez

Laura Gómez is closing chapters and beginning new ones. 

"I just wrapped a film that we filmed in Dominican Republic. I’m closing chapters and beginning new ones so I’m leading towards writing and directing. It’s a personal project of mine, so that’s what’s happening right now while I audition for new stuff."

Melinna Bobadilla
Melinna Bobadilla

New to the series, Melissa Bobadilla, is looking forward to her upcoming roles. 

“I did a great role in Little America which is a new Apple TV show and I’m so excited to be part of that new movement. I’m also going to be in The Laundromat which is about the Panama papers so that sill be coming out in the fall, and I got the chance to work with some of the actors that I respect most, like Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep, so keep an eye out!”

