View 1 pics | Back to story

Edith González's 14-year-old daughter's custody revealed after mother's passing

...
Edith González's 14-year-old daughter's custody revealed after mother's passing
You're reading

Edith González's 14-year-old daughter's custody revealed after mother's passing

1/1
Jessica Alba says having her 3 kids 'exploded my body'
Next

Jessica Alba says having her 3 kids 'exploded my body'
edith gonzalez and santiago creel
© Getty Images

edith gonzalez and santiago creel

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries