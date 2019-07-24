View 7 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Alex Rodriguez made Jennifer Lopez the best birthday video in honor of her 50th b-day

...
Alex Rodriguez made Jennifer Lopez the best birthday video in honor of her 50th b-day
You're reading

Alex Rodriguez made Jennifer Lopez the best birthday video in honor of her 50th b-day

1/7
Kate Middleton’s reaction to Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out is priceless
Next

Kate Middleton’s reaction to Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out is priceless
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© @arod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Like every morning, JLo checked her phone to see what was happening in the world, and what a surprise it was when she came across the video her fiancé had made in honor of her special day.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© @arod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

It's a very special day for Jennifer Lopez. The Limitless singer turns 50 on July 24 and not only is she celebrating with a special tour dedicated to her birthday, but she’s also being surrounded by the people she loves most.

Jennifer Lopez
© jlo

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© @arod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday," added the former baseball player.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Excited about the thoughtful gift, the singer replied with a sweet response. 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© @arod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

"I'm crying. I love our life. I love you so much. Thank you my beautiful macho," she wrote along with several heart emojis.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© @arod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

JLo and ARod got engaged in March 2019. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries