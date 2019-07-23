View 6 pics | Back to story

2019 MTV VMAs: Rosalía, Maluma and more Latinx nominees – see the complete list!

...
2019 MTV VMAs: Rosalía, Maluma and more Latinx nominees – see the complete list!
You're reading

2019 MTV VMAs: Rosalía, Maluma and more Latinx nominees – see the complete list!

1/6
Less is more: how to rock a simple, easy outfit as seen on Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski!
Next

Less is more: how to rock a simple, easy outfit as seen on Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski!
Taylor Swift
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead the 2019 MTV VMAs nominations with ten mentions each. 

Ariana Grande
© Getty Images

Ariana Grande

The pop stars' nominations include Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop among a few other categories.

Anuel AA and Karol G
© Getty Images

Anuel AA and Karol G

As part of the Best Latin category, Anuel AA and Karol G were nominated for their hit Secreto.

Daddy Yankee
© Getty Images

Daddy Yankee

Meanwhile, Daddy Yankee was nominated for his song Calma featuring SnowBad Bunny also made the list with MIA featuring Drake

Maluma
© Getty Images

Maluma

Maluma baby also makes the list with his hit Mala Mia. Buena Suerte!

Rosalia
© Getty Images

Rosalia

Spanish singer/songwriter Rosalía has three nominations under her belt, including Best New Artist, Best Latin and Best Choreography.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries