View 3 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Demi Lovato is publicly flirting with 'The Bachelorette' contestant Mike Johnson

...
Demi Lovato is publicly flirting with 'The Bachelorette' contestant Mike Johnson
You're reading

Demi Lovato is publicly flirting with 'The Bachelorette' contestant Mike Johnson

1/3
Jessica Alba says having her 3 kids 'exploded my body'
Next

Jessica Alba says having her 3 kids 'exploded my body'
Demi Lovato
© Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and The Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson are flirting on social media.

Mike Johnson
© @mikejohnson1_

Mike Johnson

The 26-year-old singer has told him online that her mom likes him too.

Demi Lovato flirting
© @ddlovato

Demi Lovato flirting

Mike has responded that he'd love to take Demi out. “I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. One hundred percent not scared about it at all."

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries