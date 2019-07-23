Chris Pratt tames a dinosaur and more moments from the 'Jurassic World' ride opening

View Galleries
-
Becky G heats up the stage with the world premiere performance of 'Dollar'
A brand-new single and a world premiere performance for that song is enough to make Becky G’s life! On Thursday, July 10, the Mexican-American...
-
The Big Six Moments from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Cardi B performs in her bathrobe after suffering wardrobe malfunction – see the look!
The show must go on – even if it means in a bathrobe! Cardi B had to make a quick change during her set at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in...
-
Los Espookys: Meet the hilarious cast behind the 'spooky' new comedy
-
Chris Hemsworth shows his funny side during Elsa Pataky's b-day celebration
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth got cheeky for the actress’ birthday celebrations in Spain. Elsa, who turned 43-years-old on July 18, celebrated...