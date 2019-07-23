View 6 pics | Celebrities

Chris Pratt tames a dinosaur and more moments from the 'Jurassic World' ride opening

...
Chris Pratt tames a dinosaur and more moments from the 'Jurassic World' ride opening
You're reading

Chris Pratt tames a dinosaur and more moments from the 'Jurassic World' ride opening

1/6
Cooking with the fam! Becky G. and boyfriend Sebastian show us how to cook Mexican Tamales
Next

Cooking with the fam! Becky G. and boyfriend Sebastian show us how to cook Mexican Tamales
Chris Pratt Jurassic World
© Getty Images

Chris Pratt Jurassic World

Chris Pratt had to get into character and tame a dinosaur during the opening of the Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday, July 22. The actor was joined by his co-star Bryce Dallas Howard and the film’s director, Colin Trevorrow. The ride is an updated version of the original experience, which opened in 1996 and operated until 2018.

Fans will still have the chance to explore Jurassic Park, this time with more frights and splashes. Chris and Bryce reprise their roles for portions of the ride, which is based on the film. The stars, and the members of the audience, were in for a surprise when one of the film’s stars made an appearance.

Chris knew just what to do when Blue (the cuddly Velociraptorhis in the film) made quite the entrance when it was time for photos. Scroll ahead for more photos from the exciting opening.

 

Red carpet arrival 

Colin, Bryce and Chris posed for a fun shot on the red carpet ahead of the event. 

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World
© Getty Images

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World

Oh no! 

Fans were in for a surprise when another one of the film's stars stormed the stage and had a fit prior to the group photo. 

Jurassic World ride opening
© Getty Images

Jurassic World ride opening

Hold on!

Good thing Chris knew how to handle the situation. When Blue became a little aggitated ahead of the group picture, Chris used his technique to calm the animal down. 

Chris Pratt, Blue Jurassic World
© Getty Images

Chris Pratt, Blue Jurassic World

Kisses for Blue

Happy to see a familar face in the crowd, Blue shared a special moment with Chris. 

Chris Pratt, Blue the Dinosaur
© Getty Images

Chris Pratt, Blue the Dinosaur

Sweet memories

Chris shared a sweet moment with the infamous dinosaur. 

chris-pratt-jurassic-world-1
© Getty Images

chris-pratt-jurassic-world-1

Picture perfect

Everyone say "cheese." After a few minutes of nerves, Blue was finally ready for the group photo. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries