Jessica Alba shares new photos of 18-month-old son – see the pictures!

View Galleries
-
Eva Longoria and Santi are #vacationgoals in latest picture
Eva Longoria and her family are currently living their best lives while vacationing in Marbella, Spain, which (lucky for us) means we'll be...
-
Mario Lopez and his wife welcome a baby boy - see the first picture!
Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Lopez welcomed another member to the family! The cute couple announced the happy news of their third child's...
-
Ricky Martin has a sweet sing-along with his baby girl, Lucia
Ricky Martin spent some quality time with his daughter Lucia and the result was a super adorable video. The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer shared video...
-
Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'
Eugenio Derbez is opening up about fatherhood! The 57-year-old actor is currently promoting his upcoming flick Dora and the Lost City of Gold and made...
-
Elon Musk's new project aims to connect the human brain to the internet
Elon Musk's next big project feels eerily similar to an episode of Black Mirror. The revolutionary entrepreneur wants to give every human brain...