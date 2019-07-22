View 6 pics | Back to story

Singer, dancer and actress: How Jennifer Lopez defined the term 'triple threat'

Singer, dancer and actress: How Jennifer Lopez defined the term 'triple threat'
Singer, dancer and actress: How Jennifer Lopez defined the term 'triple threat'

Jennifer Lopez has defined herself as a triple threat.

She's made a career in singing, dancing and acting.

In 1997, she starred as the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla in Selena. The role earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Soon after, she introduced the world to her hometown with the album On the 6

She also found success in Hollywood with her Rom-Coms, including The Wedding Planner, which she starred alongside Matthew McConaughey.

The 50-year-old star's advice for young talent? "Find your passions and pursue them relentlessly and don't stop."

