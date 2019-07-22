Singer, dancer and actress: How Jennifer Lopez defined the term 'triple threat'

View Galleries
-
Emma Stone will play THIS ultimate Disney villain and we can't wait
Emma Stone is getting bad for her upcoming role. The La La Land actress has been cast to play Cruella De Vil in Disney’s live action film Cruella....
-
Ariana Grande takes the stage with Barbara Streisand and her reaction is priceless
Ariana Grande had a special invite to rain on Barbara’s Streisand’s parade. The Thank U, Next songstress joined the diva on stage on August 6, in...
-
Chris Pratt tames a dinosaur and more moments from the 'Jurassic World' ride opening
-
Becky G heats up the stage with the world premiere performance of 'Dollar'
A brand-new single and a world premiere performance for that song is enough to make Becky G’s life! On Thursday, July 10, the Mexican-American...
-
The Big Six Moments from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards