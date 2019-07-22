View 9 pics | Celebrities

A colorful sneak peak of Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story'
A colorful sneak peak of Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story'

Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story is currently filming, and judging from the pictures, it looks like it's going to be spectacular. The movie is starring 17-year-old newcomer Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort as her love interest Tony. 

"I am so thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Maria alongside this amazing cast,” the Colombian-American actress previously shared. “West Side Story was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character. As a Colombian-American, I am humbled by the opportunity to play a role that means so much to the Hispanic community.”

Besides Rachel, the movie also includes a predominantly Latinx cast, including Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernardo. These two took to the streets of New York to shoot the famous musical number America

In the photos, the city is transformed into a 1950s scene, where all the actors perform a dramatic dance number and it's basically a dream come true. Scroll for all the vibrant pictures!

 

Cool Cars

The set featured vintage cars from the 1950s.

Epic Dance Numbers

In the photos, the actors took to the streets to perform a big dance number for the song America

Costume Changes

The backup dancers sported attire fit for the era. 

Street Spotlight

In one photo, a dancer's dress twirls as she performs. 

Cigar Break

In another shot, director Steven Spielberg is seen passing out prop cigars. He previously opened up about how important it was for him to cast Latinx actors. "I’m so happy that we’ve assembled a cast that reflects the astonishing depth of talent in America’s multifaceted Hispanic community," he said. "I am in awe of the sheer force of the talent of these young performers, and I believe they’ll bring a new and electrifying energy to a magnificent musical that’s more relevant than ever.” 

Choreography Cues

Steven is pictured instructing his dancers on a specific move. 

A New Generation

In these behind-the-scenes shots, Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez dance as Anita and Bernardo. Latina Powerhouse Rita Moreno originally played Anita in the 1961 film. She'' be back as Valentina, a written-in part of an expanded version of the character of Doc, the owner of the corner store in which Tony works. 

America!

The America number is one of the most popular scenes of the movie. 

