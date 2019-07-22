A colorful sneak peak of Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story'

View Galleries
5 up-and-coming Latina stars to keep an eye on
Demi Lovato is publicly flirting with 'The Bachelorette' contestant Mike Johnson
Hola! If you're new to the Bachelor Nation, please allow me to introduce you to Mike Johnson. The 31-year-old Air Force vet is tall, handsome, and...
Jessica Alba shares new photos of 18-month-old son – see the pictures!
Jessica Alba is obsessed with her 18-month-old son Hayes Alba Warren. The 38-year-old actress took to her social media to share new and incredibly...
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Diego Boneta: All the Latinx stars at Comic-Con 2019
Premios Juventud 2019: the complete list of winners
After a night full of fun, singing and explosive performaces, the complete list of winners at this year's Premios Juventud awards, has finally...