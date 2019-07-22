View 3 pics | Back to story
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones party with Sarah Ferguson at Gatsby-themed bash

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attended Canadian billionaire and socialite Lawrence Stroll's 60th birthday party in Capri, Italy.

The A-list attendees were dressed in their roaring ‘20s best for the Great Gatsby-themed soiree.

Princesses’ Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, dressed up like a flapper wearing a black fringe dress, which she teamed with a headpiece, drop earrings, and black elbow-length gloves.

