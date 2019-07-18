Chris Hemsworth shows his funny side during Elsa Pataky's b-day celebration

View Galleries
-
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd end their relationship, again – find out why
It’s over (again) for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd. The supermodel and the I Can’t Feel My Face singer have ended their relationship one year after...
-
Camila Cabello on her bond with Shawn Mendes and the beauty of growing up together
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes no doubt share a special chemistry in their Señorita video, but off-screen the duo’s relationship is much stronger....
-
Elsa Pataky parties in Ibiza with Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon ahead of birthday
Elsa Pataky kicked off her birthday week in her native Spain. The mom-of-three flocked to Ibiza with her husband Chris Hemsworth and their pals Matt...
-
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello heat up Italy during anniversary vacation – all the pics
-
Catch a glimpse of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's $18m beachside home
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s new home is coming along beautifully! Though they have yet to share the final results, we finally have a look into...