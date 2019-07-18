View 4 pics | Back to story

Priyanka Chopra is all-smiles celebrating her b-day in Miami with Nick Jonas

...
Priyanka Chopra is all-smiles celebrating her b-day in Miami with Nick Jonas
You're reading

Priyanka Chopra is all-smiles celebrating her b-day in Miami with Nick Jonas

1/4
Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'
Next

Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'
Priyanka Chopra birthday
© nickjonas

Priyanka Chopra birthday

The birthday girl celebrated her 37th birthday as a gorgeous 'lady in red' rocking a sequins mini-dress by 16Arlington. Her jewel-embellished lipstick purse by Judith Lieber perfectly matched her ultra-glam, sparkly ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra birthday
© nickjonas

Priyanka Chopra birthday

Ready to spend an epic night celebrating his wife's special day, Nick took to social media to showcase his lady’s birthday look with a video. “Birthday girl in red,” he wrote on his stories.

Priyanka Chopra birthday
© WorldRedEye.com

Priyanka Chopra birthday

Priyanka and Nick first had dinner at Komodo followed by dancing at LIV nightclub in Miami. 

Priyanka Chopra birthday
© WorldRedEye.com

Priyanka Chopra birthday

Clearly, the actress celebrated her birthday just as she’d hoped to, as she's all-smiles in the photos highlighting her special night. We can’t wait how she celebrates next year!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries