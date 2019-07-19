View 5 pics | Celebrities

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Diego Boneta: All the Latinx stars at Comic-Con 2019

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Diego Boneta: All the Latinx stars at Comic-Con 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Diego Boneta: All the Latinx stars at Comic-Con 2019

Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda

It's that time of year again—Comic-Con has touched down in San Diego to celebrate all things nerdy! For five days, the San Diego Convention Center will host both celebrities and fans alike to preview next year's roster of movies and television shows.

From TV to movies to comic books, the city is a hub for any and everyone obsessed with pop culture. Day 1 of the festival saw tons of panels for highly-anticipated releases, including Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise and Terminator: Dark Fate, which featured an appearance by Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger. 

But this year Comic-con is gearing up for a complete Latinx takeover. From Lin-Manuel Miranda to Diego Boneta, San Diego is hosting veterans and newcomers from the LatinX community.

Keep scrolling to see which of your favorite Latinx stars have made an appearance at Comic-Con!

 

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The 39-year-old actor and creator of Hamilton spoke at the panel for his upcoming HBO series His Dark Materials. He was joined by other stars, including James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson.

America Ferrera
America Ferrera

America Ferrera

The 35-year-old actress walked the carpet with her castmates of NBC's Superstore.

Diego Boneta
Diego Boneta

Diego Boneta

The actor, who portrayed Luis Miguel on the small screen, is set to star alongside Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the upcoming Terminator movie Terminator: Dark Fate. 

Natalia Reyes
Natalia Reyes

Natalia Reyes

Another Latinx star joining the Terminator: Dark Fate cast is Colombian actress Natalia Reyes. 

Gabriel Luna
Gabriel Luna

Gabriel Luna

The Mexican-American actor previously starred in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D will play killing robot in Terminator: Dark Fate.

