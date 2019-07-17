View 13 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

date 2019-07-17
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

How Susan Alexandra’s connection to Mexico inspires her bold and cheery designs
How Susan Alexandra’s connection to Mexico inspires her bold and cheery designs
Jlo on Jimmy Fallon
© Getty Images

Jlo on Jimmy Fallon

Summer is sizzling and so are these stars! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood never fail to look exceptional while out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Late night with JLo!

Jimmy Fallon surprised his audience with a special virtual guest: Jennifer Lopez! Jenny from the Block traveled through wifi to talk about her tour and upcoming movie Hustlers on The Tonight Show. Watch the epic moment here!

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday with husband Nick Jonas
© WorldRedEye.com

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday with husband Nick Jonas

Birthday girl

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday with husband Nick Jonas and close friends with a late dinner at David Grutman's Komodo in Miami, followed by a bumping bash at LIV. It was a red hot affair for Priyanka, who slayed her birthday look in a bright red sequined dress by 16Arlington and a matching Judith Lieber rhinestoned lipstick purse. Hubby Nick Jonas posted a video of his lady of the hour dancing to his hit song Burnin' Up. However, one moment quite literally took the cake: an over-the-top red and gold birthday confection was brought out that perfectly embodied the star's style (and sparkled like her, too).

Click for more details on her lavish party!

serena-williams-style
© Getty Images

serena-williams-style

Chic Serena

After her whirlwind Wimbledon run, Serena Williams styled up and stepped out for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 event at The Sunset Room in L.A. on Thursday, July 18. The tennis pro, who was being honored as one of the world's most fashionable athletes, certainly fit the part as she walked the carpet.

GALLERY: MEGHAN MARKLE CHEERS ON BFF SERENA WILLIAMS WITH KATE AND PIPPA MIDDLETON AT WIMBLEDON

Olivia Munn Imdb
© Getty Images

Olivia Munn Imdb

Seas the day

IMDb hosted a star-studded day two of their fourth annual #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Stars like Olivia Munn climbed aboard in their nautical best to chat about their projects.

Cierra Ramirez
© Getty Images

Cierra Ramirez

Shine bright

Cierra Ramirez sparkled in a unique suit ensemble by Lou Lou for the Premios Juventud 2019 at Watsco Center on July 18 in Coral Gables, Florida.

Ashley Benson photo
© Jacqueline Romano / Courtesy of Privé Revaux

Ashley Benson photo

Red hot

Pretty little Privé Revaux partner Ashley Benson threw some shade in her new the Benzo collection glasses while out and about in NYC this week. Keeping things chic in bold red leather pants and a white tank top, the look's centerpeice was a pair of oversized Victoria sunnies from her Ashley Benson x Privé Revaux line which launches on Monday, July 22.

Mariano Rivera
© Getty Images

Mariano Rivera

High-flying honor

Ahead of his Hall of Fame induction, former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall of Fame selection Mariano Rivera received another honor that was just plane awesome. Delta Air Lines dedicated Terminal 4's Gate 42 and a 757 aircraft to him on July 16 at JFK Airport in NYC.

Dwyane the Rock Johnson
© Getty Images

Dwyane the Rock Johnson

Proud momma

The Rock had his mom Ata Johnson by his side for at the premiere of Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw at the Dolby Theatre in L.A.. While momma Johnson sparkled in a blue gown, Dwayne opted for a less shimmering brown suit. However, he had some dazzle thanks to a shiny accessory: the IWC Portofino Hand-Wound Eight Days watch.

Nina Agdal and Denise Bidot
© Getty Images

Nina Agdal and Denise Bidot

Skater girls

Denise Bidot and Nina Agdal put their (Young) money where their mouth is as they hit the custom skating park at the AE x Young Money event on Monday, July 15. Set on The New Design High School's sunbathed rooftop, Lil Wayne and American Eagle unveiled their Fall '19 collaboration in NYC with a skate park themed bash.

Queen Maxima and King Willem NYC

Queen Maxima and King Willem NYC

Royal shopping spree

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands took a break from royal duties to play tourists in the Big Apple. The Dutch monarchs were spotted shopping in NYC on Tuesday, July 16, dropping by: The Container Store, Sephora and the Gap.

Get more details here!

Jenna Dewan back to school event
© Getty Images

Jenna Dewan back to school event

Back to School

Although we can hardly believe it's already time to hear those three words, Jenna Dewan and Baby2Baby Back hosted a Back to School celebration with Shutterfly on July 16 at Casita in Hollywood. 

At the end of the event, the poverty-stricken children, who ranged from ages 5-11 years old, received a personalized Shutterfly backpack filled with school supplies and other necessities to get them prepped for the year. 

Sofie Vergara and Joe Manganiello
© GC Images

Sofie Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The sidewalk sillies 

Sofia Vergara joked around with hubby Joe Manganiello as they left a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in NYC on July 17. Cameras flashed upon their exit of the Ed Sullivan Theater, with Sofia posing for a bit and then pulling her love - who attempted a swift departure - into the spotlight.

JLo MSG blackout
© Jennifer Johnson Photographer

JLo MSG blackout

Second Act

"Second times the charm," Jennifer Lopez quipped after performing a rescheduled second performance of her It's My Party tour at the iconic Madison Square Garden. "Thank you New York!! I love you!!!!!!" The triple threat was grateful to be back on Monday, July 16 after being left 'devastated' when her Saturday, July 13 show was cancelled due to a major NYC blackout.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

