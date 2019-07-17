View 12 pics | Celebrities

Jessica Alba and other celebrities surrender to the fierceness of the polka-dot dress

...
Jessica Alba and other celebrities surrender to the fierceness of the polka-dot dress
Jessica Alba and other celebrities surrender to the fierceness of the polka-dot dress

jessica alba polka dot dress
© Getty Images

jessica alba polka dot dress

We absolutely love Jessica Alba's style - she is never one to disappoint. Jessica was spotted in New York City, wearing the latest fashion trend: the polka dot! Polka-dot dresses are versatile and there is a different style for each and every fashionista. For summer, Jessica chooses flowy designs with a boho inspiration, like this gypsy gown, perfect for the often smoldering summer temperatures in the city. 

One trend, many styles 

But Jessica is not alone. We have compiled the best celebrity polka-dot dresses so that you can choose which one suits you the best. Would you like something less casual? Have a look at Kate Middleton or Amal Clooney. More business-like? Emilia Clark is your star. Whatever your style mood, this is your place. You just have to... connect the dots! 

camila morrone polka dot dress
© Getty Images

camila morrone polka dot dress

A French Riviera affair for Camila 

Not only is she Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend but the Argentinean Camila Morrone is a model that knows how to work with what she's got, including knowing when to follow what the runway dictates. This black and white dress combined with white high-heels is absolutely picture-perfect for a high-end event, in this case, the Cannes film festival. 

queen letizia polka dot dress
© Getty Images

queen letizia polka dot dress

Queen of Revamping

Queen Letizia's style is classic yet modern. The Spanish royal is ahead of her time as she has already worn polka dots before, specifically, last year at the 210th Anniversary of Bailen Battle. It is not the only time we have seen her with this print. Very recently she wore a version of it featuring little squares instead of dots for an audience in Zarzuela Palace. 

emilia clark polka dot dress
© Getty Images

emilia clark polka dot dress

Khaleesi goes classy

What can we say! The mother of dragons herself does not need long platinum locks or tunic-style gowns to look absolutely stunning. The GOT actress Emilia Clark chose this lovely midi outfit in pale pink and brown dots matching her shoes for her appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. Verdict? Comfy but stylish. 

beatrice borromeo polka dot dress
© Getty Images

beatrice borromeo polka dot dress

A lady like Beatrice

Beatrice Borromeo is one of the most elegant royals in the world. The wife of Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco has long-established family ties with the fashion world. Her mother, Paola Marzotto, belongs to the Marzotto family, who once owned Hugo Boss and produced garments for Missoni and Gianfranco Ferre

Her style is definitely lady-like, and she showed her credentials with the beautiful cream-colored dress she wore to attend the Monaco Grand Prix. Perfect as a wedding guest! 

gwyneth paltrow polka dot dress
© Getty Images

gwyneth paltrow polka dot dress

Gwyneth's sartorial style

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow also joins polka-dot mania. The Goop guru chose this straight-lined outfit to host one of her company's event, and as usual with Gwyneth, there's a little twist. The tiny dots are circles, which makes the design appear lighter and more summery. Oh! And she also gets a gold star for the black and white mules that match the dress. Simple, chic and effective!

amal cloone polka dot dress
© Getty Images

amal cloone polka dot dress

Amal and the golden age of glamour

Amal Clooney gives everyone a lesson on elegance every time she makes a public appearance. In this outfit, Amal is the personification of glamour. The one-shoulder dress transports us to the Mediterranean, to the Clooney's summer residence in Lake Como, Italy. Ideal for those candle-lit summer nights close to the sea, when you want to look like a diva, Amal's fashion is exactly what you should aspire to this summer.

kendall jenner polka d dress
© @KendallJenner

kendall jenner polka d dress

K for Kendall and for killing the dance floor

Kendall Jenner has opted for delicate, innocent attire this time around. Although it is part of her job as one of the highest-paid models in the world to know what's the latest trend in fashion, it always takes us by surprise when it's something as surprisingly sweet as a polka dot dress. And of course, she goes for the cream palette with brown dots. This time, the dress features spaghetti straps and a figure-hugging design, perfect for hitting the dance floor at a moment's notice!

kate middleton polka dot dress
© Getty Images

kate middleton polka dot dress

Kate the English rose

Her fashion sense never goes astray. It truly seems that Kate Middleton always wears the perfect attire for every occasion. In this case, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a navy blue polka-dot dress with a flattering white collar and cuffs while visiting a D-Day exhibition in Bletchley, England. Prim, proper and absolutely beautiful!

priyanka chopra polka dot dress
© Getty Images

priyanka chopra polka dot dress

Win-win combination for Priyanka

In this photo, Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra is the perfect example of two trends working in tandem. Ruffles and polka dots - why not?! The actress looked gorgeous in this outfit she wore for a TV interview. The sheer fabric elevates the design and makes it funkier and fresher. Cocktail with the other Mrs. Jonas'? Priyanka's ready to go!

selena gomez polka dot dress

selena gomez polka dot dress

Selena, always the Latina Powerhouse

Selena Gomez is here to bring you her latest boss look while still maintaining her sweet, delicate and feminine style. How does she do it? With this wrapped dress, the singer gave a master class in business-like office fashion. Perfect for a meeting, just add some classic high-heel pumps, and you will be sure to ace the next presentation!

polka dot fashion trend

polka dot fashion trend

Polka-dots are here to stay

It looks like the polka-dot mania is not just a simple summer fling - get ready to see this print in every shop from September onwards. Runways in Paris and New York showed amazing creations for the autum/winter collections. Don't say we didn't give you fair notice to get on trend asap!

