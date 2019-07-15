Elsa Pataky parties in Ibiza with Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon ahead of birthday

View Galleries
-
Chris Hemsworth shows his funny side during Elsa Pataky's b-day celebration
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth got cheeky for the actress’ birthday celebrations in Spain. Elsa, who turned 43-years-old on July 18, celebrated...
-
Catch a glimpse of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's $18m beachside home
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s new home is coming along beautifully! Though they have yet to share the final results, we finally have a look into...
-
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth are the perfect hosts for Matt Damon's family in Australia
Beach, beer and blues! Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky spent the holiday weekend in Australia with their good friends Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso....
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte watch mom Kate and dad William compete in sailing race
Prince William and Kate Middleton took a quick intermission from their annual summer vacation to engage in a little friendly competition. The Duke and...
-
Kate Middleton’s reaction to Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out is priceless
Cheeky Princess Charlotte strikes again! After competing in the King’s Cup charity race on Thursday, August 8, Kate Middleton brought her oldest...