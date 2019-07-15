View 8 pics | Back to story

Elsa Pataky parties in Ibiza with Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon ahead of birthday

Elsa Pataky kicked off her birthday week in her native Spain. The mom-of-three flocked to Ibiza with her husband Chris Hemsworth and their pals Matt Damon and his wife Luciana.

The Hollywood couples were spotted on board a yacht on July 14.

“Early birthday celebrations with my favourite people,” Elsa captioned a slideshow of photos from the weekend celebration.

Elsa showed off her trim figure one night wearing a black mini dress. Matt's wife (right) coordinated with the birthday girl in a black ensemble as well.

Matt and Luciana were spotted sharing a tender moment during the party.

Chris was in vacation mode sporting a fedora and button-down shirts during the festivities.

The Hemsworths and Damons have been friends for years. The families have previously vacationed together in Australia. 

Elsa was all smiles on board the yacht chatting with her friends, including Matt Damon's wife (right).

