Jennifer Lopez 'devastated' after Madison Square Garden concert evacuated

Not even the power of Jennifer Lopez could turn the lights back on in New York City. The 49-year-old entertainer had only just begun her second It’s My Party tour concert at Madison Square Garden when a major power outage struck Manhattan on Saturday, July 13. As the iconic venue dimmed into an inky black darkness, the superstar and her fans were urged to evacuate. A “devastated and heartbroken” JLo immediately took to social media to update concertgoers and apologize for the unexpected occurrence.

Jennifer Lopez hilariously "yelled" at the news reporting on her concert being evacuated in a video shared from A-Rod.

Jennifer’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez also shared a video from her tour bus, calling July 13 the “craziest day of the year by far!” with the “Blackout NYC,” a “plane malfunction,” and, making for a rancid cherry atop their sour sundae, tour bus issues.

