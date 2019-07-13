View 13 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Eva Longoria's most adorable red carpet partner: baby Santi!
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie
© Getty Images

Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood never fail to look exceptional while out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Leading Leaping Man

Brad Pitt went from making our hearts throb to leap as he joked around with his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-stars during their photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills. Pictured here: he went to new heights to photobomb a beaming Margot Robbie.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio
© Getty Images

A-list Antics

The star went on to crack up alongside fellow A-lister (and old pal) Leonardo DiCaprio as they promoted their first film together.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse
© David X Prutting & Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Stealing smooches

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin found a quiet corner overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge at BOSS x Porsche's event celebrating Formula E at Pier 17 in NYC on July 11.

Eva Longoria runway
© Getty Images

Catwalk Queen

Eva Longoria walked the runway for the Global Gift Foundation's fashion show fundraiser. Global Gift House's kids were models for one day, all dressed by Spanish designer Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, who included one of the garments she designed for the HOLA! Fashion collection!

Get all the details, plus baby Santiago's sweet carpet appearance at the event!

Jared Leto Fast Comany
© Getty Images

30 Seconds to Milan

Jared Leto took a break from his electrifying 30 Seconds to Mars world tour to sit down with Fast Company Editor Stephanie Mehta, at the Fast Company European Innovation Festival, powered by Gucci in Milan. The lively conversation touched on a range of topics from robots taking over the world to sociopathic CEOs and global leaders, and the genius of selling dirty sneakers. 

"I just want to say thank you for this beautiful country," he told the crowd. "I love this country so much. I just never want to leave."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jane Goodall
© Getty Images

Seas the day!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Goodall and director Richard Ladkani posed for a group shot at National Geographic Documentary Films' Sea of Shadows L.A. premiere at NeueHouse on July 10 in Hollywood.

Christina Hendricks and Eugenio Derbez fashion
© Getty Images

Presenter Pair

Christina Hendricks and Eugenio Derbez made for a stary pair of presenters as they teamed up at the 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater in L.A. on July 10. The Good Girls leading lady exuded Dolce & Gabbana glamour in a black rose-adorned dress, while the Dora actor sported a snazzy light blue tux.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
© Getty Images

#CoupleGoals

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade scored with their style at ESPYs. The actress may have been there to support her all-white suited up sportsman, but she stole the show in a scrumptious Raisa Vanessa confection, Jimmy Choo heels, SWAROVSKI earrings (the "Ocean Lobster Pierced Earrings in Multi-Color") and a unique bedazzled cocktail purse by Judith Leiber.

Tom Ellis girlfriend
© Getty Images

Convent cuties

Newlyweds Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer flaunted their honeymoon glow at the American Friends of Covent Garden’s 50th Anniversary celebration dinner: "An Intimate Celebration of the Arts" at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 10.

John Travolta
© Jorhan Uzcategui

Stayin' Alive

John Travolta was dressed to boogie at Pitbull's iLov305 Steakhouse and Nightlife restaurant in Miami Beach. The Saturday Night Fever icon is working on a secret project in the sunny state.

Beyonce Lion King
© Getty Images

Can you feel the love?

The ever head-turning Beyoncé Knowles-Carter roared through Disney's The Lion King world premiere red carpet on July 9 with her little lioness Blue Ivy by her side. Twinning in Alexander McQueen tuxedo dresses, the mommy-daughter duo dazzled under the Hollywood sun at at the Dolby Theatre.

MORE: Queen B's new song and more scoop from the film's world premiere!

 Justin Baldoni and daughter
© Getty Images

The MANE dad

The Lion King premiere after-party was just as wild and family filled. Justin Baldoni was all smiles alongside his daughter Maiya as they stopped by the Ocean Spray® Growing Goodness™ Juice Bar.

Calu Rivero style
© Getty Images

Good vibes

Argentine actress Calu Rivero had us circling with life when she turned up to the premiere in a 70s-esque Galvan London number, featuring Lizzie Fortunato jewels. "I will try to put in words what I saw last night," she said afterward. "It’s hard to describe something that is so unique in terms of images."

