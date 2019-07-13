View 4 pics | Celebrities


Meet Miranda Rijnsburger, the woman who changed the life of Julio Iglesias forever

Miranda Rijnsburger is described as a beautiful, caring and very loving mother by her model twin girls, Victoria Iglesias and Cristina Iglesias. Miranda is the longtime love of the illustrious Julio Iglesias, who apart from being the proud papá to Miranda’s five children, is also el papá de Chabeli, Enrique and Julio, Jr. Iglesias. Miranda and the Un Canto A Galicia vocalist met in 1990 and since then, the two have been inseparable. This month, the Rijnsburger-Iglesias family graced the cover of our parent company, ¡HOLA! Spain and talked about their family life and how much they love spending time in Julio’s home country of Spain. Get to know a little bit more about the woman that stole Julio’s heart and the elegant matriarch of the Rijnsburger-Iglesias family.

 

His longest love 

The All of You (1984) singer and Miranda met in 1990, and it was said to be love at first sight. They have been together for 27 years and will be celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary on August 24.

She is Dutch but loves Spain (one of her adopted home countries)

Prior to meeting el amor de su vida, Miranda was a model. Her birthday is on October 5, and she will be 54 later this year. In 2017, Julio shared a touching message about his wife on his social media wishing her a happy birthday and how much he loves her. Although she is Dutch, she loves Spain (they have a home near Marbella) and enjoys spending summers there with her family.

She is the joyful mamá of five children

Throughout her relationship with her beloved Julio, she has gone on to be the momma of five wonderful children (who also shared the cover of ¡HOLA! Spain with her): Miguel, 21; Rodrigo, 20, twins Victoria and Cristina, 18, and Guillermo, 12. You might have seen her twin girls at this year's Met Gala and her son Miguel at the Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada fashion show at Madrid Fashion Week in honor of ¡HOLA Spain’s 75th anniversary

She helped bring “focus” to Julio Iglesias’ life 

Julio has always gushed about what a wonderful person his wife is and has always been, sharing several photos of her through the years on social media for her birthday and their wedding anniversary. In an interview with ¡HOLA! the Spanish singer shared: “If Miranda hadn’t come into my life, my mind wouldn’t be as focused on the future as it is right now — it would be more focused on the present, and very likely, more and more in the past.

