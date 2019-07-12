View 5 pics | Back to story

Camila Cabello on her bond with Shawn Mendes and the beauty of growing up together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes relationship rumors
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes relationship rumors

Camila Cabello opened up about her strong bond with Shawn Mendes. The Señorita singers have been friends since 2015 and their friendship continues to grow.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Senorita kiss
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Senorita kiss

Camila, 22, and Shawn 20, collaborated on the sexy track Señorita. Their chemistry was so heated in the music video that dating rumors immediately emerged.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes selfie
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes selfie

They are thick as thieves and seem to get on swimmingly. Fans have spotted them out and about at all hours in the day, and night (5am date - how romantic!).

Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes guitar
Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes guitar

The Havana singer said that it has been "beautiful" growing up with the musician. She appreciates Shawn's ability to block out his fame and just remain true to himself, a quality that the singer says is rare in the music industry.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes rare
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes rare

"To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean," she told Clash magazine. "You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare." 

