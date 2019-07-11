View 5 pics | Celebrities

Miami Swim Week '19: all the most sizzling celebrity sightings

date 2019-07-11

Miami Swim Week '19: all the most sizzling celebrity sightings
Miami Swim Week '19: all the most sizzling celebrity sightings

Olivia Culpo
Miami Swim Week (aka Paraíso) has officially arrived! The 305's hottest week brings together babes, bikinis and tons of boomerangs for your feed. The sunny city will also be a hub for major celebrity sightings, who are sitting front row to see this season's most sizzling swimwear designs. 

Swim Week, which runs from July 11-July 16, will feature fashion shows across Miami Beach. In case you miss out on seeing these A-listers firsthand, here's a handy guide to where your favorite celebs made an appearance, and if you're lucky, will make an appearance again for you to get that #selfie.

Enjoy and happy Swim Week!

 

Olivia Culpo

The 27-year-old model was spotted mentoring aspiring models at this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Open Casting Call at the W South Beach. The event, which gives up-and-coming models a chance to be featured in the next SI Swimsuit issue, saw tons of veterans coaching the newcomers through the process.

Camille Kostek and Danielle Herrington
The two Sports Illustrated models also joined Olivia Culpo to mentor the aspiring models at the W South Beach.

Nicole Williams
The supermodel stunner (and close friend of the Kardashians) attended Ocean Drive Magazine's annual Swim Party in the perfect Swim Week getup—a strapless purple mini dress paired with gold stilettos.

Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman
The Monday Swimwear designers hosted a picture-perfect brunch at Paraiso Bungalow Terrace as JNSQ Serves Its Rosé Cru And Sauvignon Blanc. The sizzling, delicious brunch was teeming with the hottest influencers.

Wilmer Valderrama
The 39-year-old actor celebrated the opening of Miami Swim Week with Nu Wave Swim at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden presented by SwimShow.

