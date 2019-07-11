View 7 pics | Celebrities

Julio Iglesias' daughters are currently having the most picture-perfect vacation in Marbella

If you need some vacation ~inspo~, please look to twins Victoria and Cristina Iglesias. The two starlets, who are daughters of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and little sisters to Enrique Iglesias, are currently living everyone's best lives and vacationing in Marbella, Spain.

The 18-year-old twins previously made their Met Gala debut in May both wearing matching Oscar de la Renta gowns that featured just the right amount of feathers. They quickly proved they're ones to watch in the fashion world. Now, the blonde beauties are out here on their social media accounts showing off not only their style skills, but their r&r expertise.

Keep scrolling to experience, if only for two minutes, what life is like in the lives of the Iglesias twins. You will want to book your next vacation.

Siesta Time

In one epic picture, Cristina and Victoria are lounging in the grass with the scenic views all around them.

Sitting Pretty

On her social media, Victoria Iglesias is posing in a chair fit for a Queen and an Iglesias.

Pretty in Pools

"Where are my floaties," Victoria captioned her picture-perfect photo that features a pool that looks like it's fading into the sky. 

Noir Vacation

The two sisters posed in their lounge chairs and posted a picture with a—duh—black and white filter.

Horseback Riding

One of Victoria's hobbies includes horseback riding. The 18-year-old posted a picture enjoying a ride with a beautiful backdrop. "Wild, wild West," she captioned.

Paradise Found

Twin sister Cristina also took a picture beside the pool during the vacation. Again, look at that background!

Horseback Riding

Like her twin sister, Cristina also enjoys to go on a horseback ride and pose with the majestic stallions. 

