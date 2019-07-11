'Family must go on': Ferdinando Valencia gives an update on baby Dante

View Galleries
-
Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman announce that one of their twins went back to the hospital
After almost a month in the hospital, little Dante – one of Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman’s twins - was finally discharged due to a...
-
Brenda Kellerman says farewell to her son Dante with an emotional message
The last few months have been an emotional roller coaster for Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman, who on August 3, announced their baby son...
-
Ferdinando Valencia gives a tearful update about his baby son's health
These have been, with no doubt, very difficult days for telenovela star Ferdinando Valencia and his TV host wife Brenda Kellerman, who welcomed twins...
-
Spanish Royals coordinate in blue for their family vacation
-
Who will play Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's new series: our top picks