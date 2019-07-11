Jessica Alba shares the sweetest throwback pictures to celebrate brother's birthday

View Galleries
-
Jessica Alba and other celebrities surrender to the fierceness of the polka-dot dress
-
All the times Jessica Alba's baby boy Hayes melted our hearts
-
Jessica Alba shares new photos of 18-month-old son – see the pictures!
Jessica Alba is obsessed with her 18-month-old son Hayes Alba Warren. The 38-year-old actress took to her social media to share new and incredibly...
-
Spanish Royals coordinate in blue for their family vacation
-
Who will play Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's new series: our top picks