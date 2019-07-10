View 4 pics | Back to story
Archie is now the most popular baby boy's name of 2019

...
For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, little Archie’s arrival has been a wonderful, life-changing event. But besides bringing great joy to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the two-month-old baby’s birth has captivated the attention of thousands of loyal fans.

There’s no doubt the royal pair has become one of the most influential couples of today therefore, making their son’s name a very popular choice. So much so, that it’s almost become an Archimania since his royal birth on May 6.

The couple’s choosing of the name Archie took many who aimed for names such as Arthur, James, Philip and Albert by surprise. However, the proud parents had already made up their minds for the baby who was recently baptized.

According to a new report performed by Nameberry – an online portal specialized in baby names – Archie has established itself as the most popular boys’ name of 2019 thus far.

