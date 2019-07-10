View 5 pics | Back to story
...
Sofia Vergara welcomes 47th birthday in Italy with husband Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara welcomes 47th birthday in Italy with husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara got an early start to celebrating her 47th birthday on July 10. 

The actor was by her side the entire time. For the past week, the handsome couple has enjoyed a wonderful getaway for two. The actor joined the rest of Sofia’s loved ones in wishing her a happy birthday with a sweet post on social media, which shows how in love they are and what fun times they share together.

Sofia’s son, Manolo also took part in the birthday wishes. Despite being miles apart from his momma, he didn’t forget about her special day.

The Modern Family star showed to have had a lovely celebration. 

