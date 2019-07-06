Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

View 15 pics | Celebrities

Becky G gets emotional about missing her beau
Becky G gets emotional about missing her beau
roselyn-sanchez-bikini
© @roselyn_sanchez

roselyn-sanchez-bikini

Hello, July! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood (and beyond) looked exceptional while out and about over this star-spangled holiday week. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

El Grand Hotel

Roselyn Sanchez was a poolside beauty at the El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico on Friday, June 5. The Grand Hotel star approved of the country's iconic hotel, writing that she had "good times" there with her family.

Queen Letizia of Spain
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen of the Recycle

If Queen Letizia of Spain's style looked familiar on July 5, that's because she's worn it before! The fashionista attended the closure of the seminar 'Heritage Education In The School' at the International Center of the Spanish language in La Rioja, rewearing a long-sleeved coral wrap dress she first stepped out in last summer. Her faced glowed with natural beauty as she glided through the event in a pair of killer seuede pumps.

David and Victoria Beckham anniversary
© @victoriabeckham

David and Victoria Beckham anniversary

Happy Anniversary!

David and Victoria Beckham marked their 20 years together in a dazzling way. The famous pair jetted off to Paris for a VIP tour of the Palace of Versailles.

"Most amazing visit to Le Château de Versailles on a very special day.." David said. "Thank you to everyone for making it so memorable @chateauversailles One of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen."

Victoria also shared a sweet sentiment, writing: “A private tour, dream come true…Thank u to everyone who made it so memorable and all our family and friends for always supporting us as a family. Can’t believe it’s been 20 years! So many kisses xxx VB."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez family
© @arod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez family

Spangled stars

Red, white and crew! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez flaunted their fabulous blended family on the Fourth of July, wishing fans a happy day.

Catherine Zeta-Jones
© Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Lady in red

Although Catherine Zeta-Jones was overseas for July 4th, the A-lister gave a nod to the USA with her front row fashion. The performer and her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas made for a gorgeous pair at the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 Show on July 4 in Rome, Italy.

Paris Fashion week celebrities
© Getty Images

Paris Fashion week celebrities

Meanwhile, a few rows over...

The show, dubbed: “The Dawn of Romanity," also featured these front row beauties: Zoey Deutch, Sarah Snyder, Luka Sabbat, Winnie Harlow, Kiernan Shipka, and Christian Coppola. Nestled in the heart of Ancient Rome, this affair saw models parading through an ephemeral Italian garden with reflecting pools and 54 silhouettes that acknowledged Karl Lagerfeld’s 54-year tenure at the house of FENDI.  

Salma Hayek bikini
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek bikini

R&R

Salma Hayek had some sunkissed toes as she lounged out in a bright red Gucci bathing suit. "Photos can be deceiving," she crypitcally wrote.

Zendaya style
© Getty Images

Zendaya style

ZendaYASSSS

"Incredibly grateful to my @lancomeofficial family for having me as the face of their newest fragrance Idôle," Zendaya wrote to her fans, adding: "what a special night in Paris." The Spider-Man star stunned in a flowing frock embossed in the brand's pink hue. 

Gemma Chan style

Gemma Chan style

Glaston gal

Gemma Chan spread the love at the Glastonbury Music Festival this week. She not only had industry friends Douglas Booth and Dominic Cooper by her side, but was repping Madewell's philanthropic "Love to All" tee, which donates 50% of  proceeds to the Human Rights Campaign.

celebrity fashion show
© Getty Images

celebrity fashion show

Front row front runners

The Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show glittered with famous faces. Roberta Armani, Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Zendaya were among the ones to have VIP seats for the Paris Fashion week show on July 2.

Hiandra Martinez
© Getty Images

Hiandra Martinez

Givenchy Glamour

Strut! Hiandra Martínez waltzed down the runway in this gorgeous confection during the Givenchy Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 Show in Paris Fashion week on July 2.

spiderman-childrenshospital
© Children's Hospital LA

spiderman-childrenshospital

Smiles for miles

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya suited up and stopped by Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to surprise patients with a visit and advance screening of their new movie. According to CHLA, the starry trio "brought high fives, autographs, back flips, selfies and infinite smiles to the kids."

Celine Dion Paris
© GC Images

Celine Dion Paris

I'm Your Angel

Celine Dion continued her magnificent parade of looks during Paris Fashion week with this glowing Alexandre Vauthier number. The icon put on a show for photographers outside the Crillon Hotel on Tuesday, July 2 as she made her way to the Grand Palais to see the designer's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
© Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Purse Pair

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas led with their usual swag inside the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on Monday afternoon, July 1 in Paris. The stylish couple complemented the spellbinding scenography at Avenue Montaigne, which put Mother Nature in the spotlight, and each other with matching tones and purses!

Andy Cohen
© AP Images

Andy Cohen

The Real Bike Rider of NYC

Bravo mogul Andy Cohen rolled into July as the first person to ride the all-new Buzz E-bike in NYC’s Meatpacking District. The new dad showed off the e-bike’s sleek design and enhanced riding experience, all while practicing "safety first" with the most important rider accesory of all: a helmet! 

