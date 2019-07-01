View 10 pics | Celebrities

Salma Hayek and Charlotte Casiraghi are practically BFFs and we love it

Salma Hayek and Charlotte Casiraghi are practically BFFs and we love it
Salma Hayek and Charlotte Casiraghi are practically BFFs and we love it

Has there ever been a more stylish and chicer duo? Salma Hayek and Charlotte Casiraghi have built a friendship over the years – and we’re surprised that we are just catching on. Charlotte, who is the eleventh 11th in line to the principality’s throne, and Salma, who is an Oscar-winning actress have more in common than you think. The pair are both married to Frenchmen. Charlotte, Dimitri Rassam and Salma, François-Henri Pinault.

Both women are mothers and they both have a superb sense of style. The world of fashion seems to bring these two women together. Over the years the duo has sat side-by-side during presentations, dinners and film festival outings. Brace yourself for friendship goals as you scroll through for some of Salma and Charlotte’s best moments.

 

Girl talk! 

In their first photograph together, Salma and Charlotte had quite the conversation during theStella McCartney ready-to-wear presentation in 2009.

Matchy-matchy! 

At the start of their friendship, the duo were coordinating beauties during the Il Mondo Vi Appartiene' Dinner during the 54th annual Venice Film Festival.

Dressed to impress 

The actress and the Monaco royal both wore Gucci during their appearance at the 2014 LACMA Art + Film gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino in L.A

Girls in Gucci

The royal and the Oscar-winning actress were all smiles as they sat front row during the label's 2016 presentation in Milan.

Besos!

Dimitri Rassam's wife greeted her pal with a kiss on the cheek during the 2017 Cini party during the 57th International Art Biennale in Venice.

One look for the camera

Although the duo are always runway ready, they took their positions front row, next to Natalia Vodianova, Marie Agnes Gillot, Pamela Anderson and Francois-Henri Pinault, during the Stella McCartney fashion show.

A little support

Charlotte was on hand to celebrate Salma's husband François-Henri Pinault during the O Rue de Sevres: Preview at the Head Offices of Kering and Balenciaga in Paris. 

Squad goals

Salma and Charlotte aren't just a duo – their inner circle is filled with stars. The actress and the royal were joined by Valeria Golino, Francois-Henri Pinault, Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and Tatiana Casiraghi during the 2017 Gucci Cruise show

Need a shoulder?

Charlotte lent a lace and fashion-forward shoulder to the Frida star during the Women in Motion lunch with Madame Figaro. 

Think pink

Salma had her girl pal on her side during the the Women in Motion Awards dinner at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.

