View 12 pics | Celebrities

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman's wedding celebration is so star-studded it looks like the Oscars

...
Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman's wedding celebration is so star-studded it looks like the Oscars
You're reading

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman's wedding celebration is so star-studded it looks like the Oscars

1/12
How J Balvin and Bad Bunny's new album 'Oasis' was inevitable
Next

How J Balvin and Bad Bunny's new album 'Oasis' was inevitable
Zoe Kravitz wedding
© GC Images

Zoe Kravitz wedding

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's wedding festivities were so star-studded that they deserved a red carpet. The 30-year-old Big Little Lies star and her 31-year-old actor love, launched into their wedding weekend by renting out upscale restaurant Lapérouse in Paris - a favorite haunt of the Clooneys - for their rehearsal dinner on Friday, June 28. Nestled along the Seine, Lapérouse played the perfect host to their glittering guest list, which included Zoë's acclaimed HBO co-stars and more A-listers opting for a wide array of styles.

Scroll through to see all the dazzling arrivals!

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman
© GC Images

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Lovebirds of the Hour

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman, who reportedly already wed in secret, showed up at their rehearsal dinner hand in hand. The bride was absolutely head-turning in a custom design by Danielle Frankel: a white top and biker shorts under a sleeveless crochet cover up which was adorned with pearls. Meanwhile, the groom kept things more traditional in a royal blue suit.

This is not the first time Zoë has opted for a bikini-formal style!

lenny-kravitz-wedding
© GC Images

lenny-kravitz-wedding

Lenny Kravitz - Father of the bride!

The bride's famous father wished peace to all as he made his way inside the celebration of love. Lenny didn't stray from his signature style, donning an oversized suit jacket, a dyed scarf and skinny jeans. 

Lisa Bonet
© GC Images

Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet - Mother of the Bride

Billowing with beauty, Zoë's acting momma made her way inside looking as gorgeous as ever in a black dress topped by an ornate purple robe. She was accompanied by her husband Jason Mamoa.

Jason Mamoa style
© GC Images

Jason Mamoa style

Jason Mamoa

The Aquaman star had his and Lisa's children - Nakoa-Wolf and Lola - by his side as he walked into the lavish dinner. With pink on the bottom and white on top, the action hero stirred up a sweet summery vibe.

Laura Dern style
© GC Images

Laura Dern style

Laura Dern

The blonde beauty would have made her delicious Big Little Lies counterpart Renata Klein proud, in this asymmetrical peacock confection. She gave us life as she stepped out of her sleek car looking like a true Hollywood Queen.

Reese Witherspoon Zoe Kravitz wedding
© GC Images

Reese Witherspoon Zoe Kravitz wedding

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

The Legally Blonde icon clearly packed her Southern Charm for the overseas trip, sparkling as she stepped out of her ride and onto the cobblestone streets of Paris to honor her BLL castmate. Reese waltzed into the restaurant wearing a floral dress by Saloni alongside her husband Jim Toth.

Shailene Woodley style
© GC Images

Shailene Woodley style

Shailene Woodley

Joining her fellow liars, Shailene sauntered through like a Parisian princess in this unbuttoned blue summer dress, accompanied by a sun hat, wedges and lemonade pink bag.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson
© GC Images

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

There weren't just BIG little liars at the affair, but PRETTY little ones as well. This pair strutted into the chic eatery in couture fit for Paris fashion week. The Suicide Squad star rocked a flashy mustard suit, while the Pretty Little Lies lady looked lovely in a tight burnt orange mini dress.

Chris Pine
© GC Images

Chris Pine

Chris Pine

The actor also seemed to take a page from the mustard tone style guide, as he arrived in a bold suit, accented by a polka dot handkerchief. The shade-equipped Wonder Woman star had a stunning plus one in Annabelle Wallis.

Annabelle Wallis style
© GC Images

Annabelle Wallis style

Annabelle Wallis

Annabelle was a disco diva alongside her date, sparkling in a slit sequined frock and hoop earrings.

Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta
© GC Images

Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta

Pauletta and Denzel Washington

Denzel kept things very casual in a t-shirt and jeans as he touched down at the dinner alongside his more formally dressed love Pauletta.

RELATED: There was another celebrity wedding going on in Paris at the same time!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries