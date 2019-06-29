View 13 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pull baller move at starry pre-wedding white party
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pull baller move at starry pre-wedding white party
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Goodbye June! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about over the first full week of summer. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Something blue

Wedding bells were ringing for Katharine McPhee and David Foster as they tied the knot on Friday, June 28 in London. The 35-year-old singer and 69-year-old producer were spotted after their intimate ceremony, leaving their romantic reception at 25 Albermarle St. Mayfair. The American Idol alum swapped her Zac Posen wedding gown for this blue dress for the evening.

Stranger Things 3 premiere
Stranger Things 3 premiere

Daddy-daughter dance!

We give Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour an eleven out of ten for their 80s dance moves. Millie, who donned a custom Rodarte pink silk organza ruffled dress, and her onscreen father figure joined castmates Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer and Maya Hawke on the dance floor at their Stranger Things 3 Fun Fair at the Santa Monica Pier in L.A.

Lady Gaga and Donatella Versace
Lady Gaga and Donatella Versace

Rainbow Connection

These fashion icons surprised the crowd at the Apollo theater's 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots celebration in NYC. An incomparable duo, honoree Donatella Versace and Lady Gaga turned up in their rainbow best for the Pride month party.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa

Not your teepee-cal photo

"Away with the fairies," Dua Lipa wrote along with this scenic snap of her frolicking through the 2019 Glastonbury Festival in the U.K.

Natalie Suarez and Dylana Suarez
Natalie Suarez and Dylana Suarez

Sister, sister

Natalie and Dylana Suarez made for two beautiful adds to the already scenic shores of Turks and Caicos Islands. The Victoria's Secret sisters enjoyed spreeing the "crystal clear waters" as they repped Shea Marie's new swim line “SKIN by SAME."

Zendaya Spiderman
Zendaya Spiderman

Movie star alert!

Zendaya glittered at the world premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home hosted by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26 in Hollywood. The starlet had our spidey senses tingling in this stunning Armani Prive dress and Christian Louboutin heels, a black and red hued ensemble that perfectly complemented the superhero's iconic costume.

Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe
Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe

Hole in one!

Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe enjoyed a teerrific date night at the Meiomi Pinot Putt Off, a celebration of Meiomi Wines becoming the official wine of the PGA TOUR at Golf & Body NYC. Donning summertime chic attire, the gorgeous golf-lovers engaged in a friendly putting competition - and, yes, Jesse really did sink a hole in one!

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

City of Love

We fell for the pretty plunging number Emily Ratajkowski wore to the Kerastase Party at Port Debilly in Paris, which boasted a fabulous Eiffel Tower view.

Bazzi spotify
Bazzi spotify

Raise the roof

Spotify Songs of Summer Soiree was the ultimate summer kick-off party on June 25. Perched on the Lower East Side atop Hotel 50 Bowery's roof, the night served up a music trivia showdown, special performance from Bazzi and sparkling views of the NYC skyline.

Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco

Army Green is the New Black

All pumped up in a pair of stilletto ankle boots, Orange Is The New Black star Dascha Polanco stunned in this summery look at Belvedere Vodka and Janelle Monáe's launch of “A Beautiful Future” Limited Edition Bottle.

Audrina-Patridge
Audrina-Patridge

Raise a glass to new beginnings!

Audrina Patridge celebrated The Hills reboot premiere with Cointreau and Bumble on Margarita Monday. The California girl swung through the night at the Hollywood Roosevelt.

Cardi B
Cardi B

Ding dong, it's me - Cardi B!

Cardi B dropped by Beverly Center’s exclusive Room Service membership area in L.A. on Monday, supporting her stylist Kollin Carter at his "Respect the Process" chat with Creative Jenius Report founder CJ South. The event featured a glittering exhibition that brimmed with some of Cardi's most epic costumes.

Tom Brad IWC
Tom Brad IWC

Watch yourself

Tom Brady was giving us serious blue steel vibes this week as he announced himself as the newest global brand ambassador for IWC Schaffhausen.

"I’m excited to officially join the IWC family as I have admired their design and performance for decades!" he said. "They have an incredible heritage and together we can’t wait to share this new chapter. So many exciting things to come! Maybe I can wear them for my two minute drills this fall."

