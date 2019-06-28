View 6 pics | Celebrities

So in love: Sebastian Yatra and Tini are the ultimate Latinx couple


Sebastian Yatra and Tini couple

Love is in the air for Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra and Argentina native Tini (aka Martina Stoessel)! After much speculation of their romance, the adorable couple confirmed their relationship on June 10, and of course, fans who were rooting for the cute pair went crazy. Since filming some pretty steamy scenes for the video of Quiero Volver, the artists' chemistry was strong and undeniable.

Although Tini was romantically involved with someone else at the time, the Argentine singer was caught rewatching one of the scenes from the music video in a behind-the-scenes clip and even says, "It really looks like we love each other."

 

Keep scrolling for pics that show how this Latinx couple can’t stop, won’t stop showing off their love. Viva el amor!

 

First Sight

Tini and Sebastian met back in 2016 when the 22-year-old tapped the Colombiano to record the song for her first album, Ya No Hay Nadie Que Nos Pare.

Sebastian Yatra and Tini couple

Close friends

After developing a close friendship, the duo recorded Quiero Volver in 2018.

Sebastian Yatra and Tini couple

Something more

According to Tini who rose to fame in Violetta, a series for Disney Channel Latin America, it wasn’t until Sebastian approached her to collaborate in Cristina that she realized there was something more between them.

Sebastian Yatra and Tini couple

Rockin' out on love

There’s no question Sebastian and Tini are one hot Latinx couple. Not only are they each passionate about music (look at them rock out together!) but they appear to be crazy about each other too.

Sebastian Yatra and Tini couple

True selves

Everything from showing off their affection for one another to how they're constantly giving each other romantic shout outs on social media, it's lovely to see them flourish as an item. 

Sebastian Yatra and Tini couple

El uno para el otro

With their unquestionable chemistry and undeniable passion, clearly, these two are a match made in musical heaven.

