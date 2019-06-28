View 13 pics | Celebrities

Pride 2019: This is how all the celebrities and royals are celebrating

Pride 2019: This is how all the celebrities and royals are celebrating
Pride 2019: This is how all the celebrities and royals are celebrating

Charlie XCX
Charlie XCX

It's Pride month, which means all the stars are honoring the LGBTQ community with lots of color, fun and celebrations. From singers like Lady Gaga and Amara La Negra to the royals like the Cambirdge family and the Sussex family, these are all the stars that made the most out of June to celebrate an important cause. 

Charlie XCX

The 26-year-old singer performed at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City for Future Broadcast during Season 13 of Live from the Artists Den on Thursday, June 27.

Before she took the stage, Charli XCX talked about the importance of supporting WorldPride. "The LGBTQ community alone is kind of the reason why I even have a career, so I owe everything to that community," she said. "So to me every month of the year is WorldPride, but June in particular is a real month of celebration.” 

Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

David Beckham's wife took to her social to sport a a shirt fit for Pride. With the words "Everyone deserves love written in rainbow colors, the fashion designer told her fans how she's celebrating Pride month.

"This year, for the first time, I’ve created a t-shirt with proceeds benefiting the Albert Kennedy Trust @aktcharity that champion human rights," she wrote. "I have always felt a deep connection to the LGBTQ+ community and am proud to help support their fight for equality."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Sussex family took to their social media account to celebrate Pride. "This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future," they wrote, adding that the LGBTQ community will always have their support.  "We stand with you and support you because it’s very simple: love is love."

Betty Who
Betty Who

Betty Who

Betty Who took the stage at The Brooklyn Mirage to celebrate HBO's Human by Orientation campaign. The platform highlights the "universal humanity of all people regardless of ethnicity, orientation or gender identity." 

Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Katy Perry

The singer took to her social media and posted a picture of a human (and colorful) ladder. "Happy Pride Month, my angels! Let us never stop lifting each other up. I see you, and I love you," she wrote. 

Prince William
Prince William

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge visited the Albert Kennedy Trust in celebration of the annual Pride in London parade. The royal father learned "about the issue of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, and the positive change that akt are enacting through their unique prevention and early action approach." 

During his visit, he was also asked how he'd react if one of his children were to come out as gay to which he responded: “Do you know what, I’ve been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well. I think, you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think — obviously absolutely fine by me.” 

Halle Berry
Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The actress showed us her photography skills by posting a striking photo of herself with her hands raised up and a rainbow effect coloring half the photo. "Standing tall for everyone to have the right to live and love out loud," she wrote to her fans. :Happy #Pride, everyone! #Pride2019" 

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

In an effort to get the Equality Act passed in the senate, the Me singer wrote a letter to one of her state senators. This bill would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations.

"Politicians need votes to stay in office. Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change. That’s why I’ve created a petition at change.org to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act," she wrote on her social media. “The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable. Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally."

Lizzo
Lizzo

Lizzo

On June 26, Lizzo took the stage at the N.Y.C Pride Kickoff event and gave an electric and memorable performance. 

Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris celebrated Pride month by posing with a group of fabulous Drag Queens at Deryck Todd’s Pride Event at The Williamsburg Hotel on June 27 in Brooklyn, NY.

Amara La Negra
Amara La Negra

Amara La Negra

The Dominican-American stunner gave a sizzling performance in celebration of Pride month at the LA Pride 2019 parade in West Hollywood, California.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne

The 26-year-old supermodel posted a sizzling clip from her flick Her Smell on social media that features her kissing girlfriend Ashley Benson. “#PRIDE," she wrote aalong with rainbow emojis. Ashley then sweetly responded with three heart emojis. 

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performed at the Apollo theater to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. During the powerful performance, she gave her thoughts on Pride month. 

“I personally think Pride should exist 365 [days] out of the year, but I’ll take a f⁠— global week,” she said. “All hail to so many, including Ms. Marsha P. Johnson. What bravery, what courage, in the spirit of acceptance, the spirit of tolerance, the spirit of courage to be seen as you see yourself.”

