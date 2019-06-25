View 7 pics | Celebrities

The 7 women who inspired Shawn Mendes' music

The 7 women who inspired Shawn Mendes' music
The 7 women who inspired Shawn Mendes' music

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is an international superstar singer and songwriter currently burning up the music charts with his latest single Señorita with Cuban-American powerhouse Camila Cabello. The chemistry emanating between the two in their steamy new video has caused fans to start shipping the singers yet again.

But this isn’t the first time that the 20-year-old has been linked to a Hollywood starlet. From Hailey Baldwin to Hailee Steinfeld, these are some other leading ladies who may have inspired some of Shawn’s swoon worthy songs.

 

 

Camila Cabello

Fans have shipped both Shawn and Camila more than any other woman in his life, but whenever they have been asked about a possible relationship, they have both denied it.

That still hasn’t stopped fans from loving the idea of #Shamila. Their chemistry has been undeniable since the first time the duo collaborated on their song I Know What You Did Last Summer. And have you seen their sultry new music video?! 

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin 

Pre-Bieber, of course. Fans first started shipping the If I Can’t Have You singer and Hailey when they were spotted together at Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, FL together one year.

The next day, the two were said to have attended a joint Halloween party hosted by Hailey and Kendall Jenner, where Shawn had his arm around her and both were said to be in full on couple mode. The two were also reportedly kissing at the 2017 MTV VMAs. Most famously, the pair attended the Met Gala together prior to Hailey becoming Mrs. Bieber.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Swifties, unite! These two were first linked on Taylor’s 1989 tour when he opened the show for her. Fans thought there might have been a bit more than a friendship between the two when he was one of the few men at her birthday bash that year.

Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz 

The two sparked relationship rumors when they started flirting via social media. Shawn posted a steamy pic of himself from a Vogue photoshoot and she responded with a GIF of herself biting her thumb on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. A flirty back and forth commenced between the two.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld

The singer/actress and the Treat You Better crooner performed a duet together where they revamped his popular Stitches song. Their crazy chemistry and how great the two looked together sent fans into a frenzy. But despite their chemistry, both remain good friends.

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter 

The Girl Meets World alum has expressed being a huge fan of Shawn and says so every time on social media every time the singer releases a new track!

What caused fans to ship them was a selfie the pair took together at a summer concert they were both performing at. When asked in an interview whether there was anything more between them, Sabrina explained they were just friends and that he was very sweet.

Shawn Mendes and Lauren Arendse
Lauren Arendse

Lauren Arendse

Although this was never confirmed by either the singer or Lauren, fans believe that Shawn’s former prom date could be the mystery girlfriend that he used to sing about early on in his career.

