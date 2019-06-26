View 8 pics | Celebrities

Is Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes' fave Señorita? A look at their relationship in photos

Is Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes' fave Señorita? A look at their relationship in photos
Is Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes’ fave Señorita? A look at their relationship in photos

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

From the time they met back in 2014 when touring with singer Austin Mahone as supporting acts, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have had to deny reports of being an item.

Now that Camila has just split with her British boyfriend Matthew Hussey the pair are back in the spotlight, especially after their steamy collaboration in super hit Señorita. But despite their undeniable chemistry, the two maintain they are just old pals who admire and love each other. So we're taking a trip down memory lane to remember the best moments of their close relationship.

Shawn Mendes playing guitar
© Getty Images

Shawn Mendes playing guitar

Backstage memories

“I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar,” Camila explained when asked about how they met in a recent interview for V Magazine. The Cuban singer was still part of girl band Fifth Harmony when a younger Shawn caught her attention. “Yeah, that was me. I didn’t talk to anybody. You were the only person that talked to me. Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me,” replied Shawn in the same interview.

Camila and Shawn Mendes together
© Getty Images

Camila and Shawn Mendes together

Together again

One year after they first met, the friends worked together on their first collaboration. Both artists had kept in touch via social media but when they met backstage at a Taylor Swift concert, they knew they had to do something together. “He pulled out his guitar,” Camila recalled during an interview for Sirius XM radio show, “and he started jamming, we started coming up with melodies, and we started voice-recording it, and so we had a song in like, in 30 minutes we had half of the song.” And so, their first hit together - I Know What You Did Last Summer – was born.

 

Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes kiss
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes kiss

Sparks onstage

Camila and Shawn became the ‘couple’ of the moment. They appeared on endless TV shows showing an off-the-charts level of chemistry. And of course, questions about a potential relationship began. “Every time I try to make a move, she just swears me off," Shawn joked during an interview with James Corden. "It's never gonna happen." Camila jokingly replied it was the Canadian’s fault: “He friendzones me, he calls me kid!”

Camila and Shawn together Instagram
© @camilacabello

Camila and Shawn together Instagram

Jokes on tour

Shawn and Camila not only share their love for music. The both have a good sense of humor, and on endless occasions, they have teased each other via social media. This hilarious image posted by Camila is a prime example. “Remember that one time @shawnmendes and @schloss8 decided to turn me into a fruit basket while I was napping?.... KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN BOYS,” she warned.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Grammys 2019
© @camilacabello

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Grammys 2019

Stars on the red carpet

Awwww! What a cute couple! Camila posted this lovely picture of her and Shawn in attendance at the Grammy Awards 2019. They both scored nominations and the Cuban artist performed live during the ceremony. “So proud of this amazing human!!!!!!” She posted on social media:  “Seems like yesterday we were just kids singing Ed Sheeran songs in the dressing room, now we’re kids trying not to throw up cause we’re at the Grammys!!!! I love you forever.”

Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes kiss
© @youtube

Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes kiss

Sexy Señorita

And finally, nine months in the making, Señorita, the second collaboration between them, arrived. The video had more than 10milion views during its first 12hrs.  And it’s easy to see why! Camila and Shawn share steamy scenes in the racy clip. In fact, Camila said she had to “drink a lot of wine” to calm her nerves before shooting it!

 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dancing
© @youtube

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dancing

A beautiful friendship

Trying to define a relationship might be tricky, but for Camila, the bond that shares with her old pal is clear: “It´s like one of those relationships where you cannot see each other for a long time and then you hang out and it´s like you never separated?” she explained in an interview for Sirius XM radio show. “I feel I can trust him with anything, and he can trust me with anything, it´s a good friendship,” she added.

