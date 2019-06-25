'The Notebook' turns 15! Guess which pop star almost starred in the cult classic?

View Galleries
-
Must Watch: Ricky Martin's husband stars in a 'ritual dance' with daughter Lucia
Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef are enamored with their little girl Lucia. Thanks to their adorable posts on social media, it’s evident the...
-
Eva Longoria's son Santiago is all smiles with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland – see the pics!
It’s a magical first birthday for Eva Longoria’s baby boy Santiago Enrique and his momma is celebrating big! The Grand Hotel executive director...
-
The Jennifer Lopez x Guess concert merch is timeless and worth every penny
-
Cuba’s first independent fashion brand is putting a graphic spin on ethical fashion
Leire Fernandez and Idania del Rio are pinning Cuba on the fashion map. The creative duo are the founders behind La Havana’s first independent...
-
Day 3 of Royal Ascot was all about the blues