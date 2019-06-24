View 10 pics | Celebrities

Eva Longoria’s baby baptism bash: new pictures revealed!

...
Eva Longoria’s baby baptism bash: new pictures revealed!
You're reading

Eva Longoria’s baby baptism bash: new pictures revealed!

1/10
'The Notebook' turns 15! Guess which pop star almost starred in the cult classic?
Next

'The Notebook' turns 15! Guess which pop star almost starred in the cult classic?
Eva Longoria and Pepe Baston with their baby Santiago
© @realalexmeneses

Eva Longoria and Pepe Baston with their baby Santiago

Eva Longoria shared some details of baby Santi's baptism bash over the weekend. Yummy treats, a white bouncing castle, good vibes over the pool… But now it's time for the guests to reveal the best pictures of the day. Ready for a new batch of cuteness overload? 

Santi wears a grey onesie as mama holds him
© @dianamariariva

Santi wears a grey onesie as mama holds him

Double celebration

June 19 was little Santi's birthday, and mom and dad waited for the weekend to have a proper two-in-one party and celebrate his baptism too. In this picture, we can see mother and son looking very sweet. Baby Santi wore a comfy grey bodysuit after the ceremony while mama Eva adoringly looks at her toddler. “When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old! Y’all he’s not this past year has been the best year of my life. Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical.” she posted on her social media last week to mark the special date. “Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy! Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby!"

Santiago Baston and his godparents
© @amaurynolasco

Santiago Baston and his godparents

Meet the godparents

Eva and hubby Pepe chose the perfect godparents for Santi, best friends María Bravo and Amaury Nolasco. They both looked happy and honoured to be sharing the day- and the life! - of the little one. “A day to remember,” wrote actor and producer Nolasco along with the above picture. 

 

RELATED: Baby Santiago helps mom Eva Longoria to glam up for special day

Santiago Baston's godmother, Maria Bravo
© @mariabravo

Santiago Baston's godmother, Maria Bravo

Emotional words

Actress and entrepreneur María Bravo was also over the moon. Holding baby Santi in her arms, Eva’s best friend thanked the parents for the big honour: “Eva and Pepe, thank you so much for the best present ever! Being beautiful Santi's godmother fills my soul with love and gratitude,” and very emotionally continued: “I will always love him, protect him and walk by his side on life's long road. I love you all.”

Santiago Baston's godparents: Maria and Amaury
© @realalexmeneses

Santiago Baston's godparents: Maria and Amaury

Part of Santi's life

María and Amaury helped out Santi's busy parents during the celebration. They fed and looked after the little one. And that was completely fine by him! The new godparents are part of the family and spent lots of time with the Baston-Longoria family. Just a few days prior to the event, they joined Eva and the toddler in an unforgettable trip to Disneyland. 

Santiago Baston baptism, Eva Longoria's son
© @mariabravo

Santiago Baston baptism, Eva Longoria's son

Say cheese!

Santi is a special child, therefore… he has not one, not two, but THREE godparents! And they were all jokingly vying to hold the baby for the official picture. Eugenio López, famous philanthropist and art collector, was the winner of the prize. He proudly held Santi while María and Amaury smiled: “My godson is so beautiful,” the actress posted, “so are my two compadres!”

 

RELATED: Eva Longoria´s son, all smiles with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland

Eugenio Derbez with Eva Longoria, Jaime Camil and Santi Baston
© @alexrosaldo

Eugenio Derbez with Eva Longoria, Jaime Camil and Santi Baston

A-list guests

Two of the most popular Mexican families in the entertainment business did not want to miss the special celebration: the Derbezes and The Camils! "How wonderful it is that life gives us the opportunity to keep running into one another,” Alessandra Rosado posted along with this picture of husband Eugenio and little Aitana. By their side you will find friends Jaime Camil, Heidi Blavanera and children Elena and Jaime. 

Santiago's birthday and christening cake
© @mariabravo

Santiago's birthday and christening cake

The calm before the storm...

Let the party begin! After the baptism ceremony, Eva and Pepe posed with the godparents to kick off the pool bash. “So happy to celebrate and share this honor with you,”  commented María in one of her posts. The ladies, all dressed in white, looked beautiful and very summery. On top of the table, there were two cakes: one with a prayer bead sugar detail on top to celebrate the christening and another one to mark Santi's birthday. Little did they know, looking this prim and proper, that a little catastrophe was about to unfold. Keep on reading and you'll find out!

eva-longoria-santi-baptism-cake2
© @evalongoria

eva-longoria-santi-baptism-cake2

Funniest moment ever!

Yes, those cakes were too close…  to Santi's tiny feet. Eva shared with her fans the cutest anecdote of the day: “Santi kicked his cake," laughed the actress. But Amaury, like a good godfather, reacted quickly and cleaned the baby. Well, at least they had two cakes!

Eva Longoria's best friends
© @mariabravo

Eva Longoria's best friends

Friends forever

On this special occasion, Eva wanted to have her chicas close to her. They all had their ‘photocall moment’ looking divine, even though the Desperate Housewives actress was in her flip flops!  The group of friends share a strong bond and again, it was María who shared this fun picture: “I love you lots my friends,” she said “What an special day.”

 

RELATED: Eva Longoria takes son to Cannes beach, see how he reacts!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries