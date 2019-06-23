Eva Longoria throws baby Santiago a pool party extravaganza: Step inside!

View Galleries
-
Baby Santiago helps mom Eva Longoria glam up for special day: 'it's bigger than my wedding day'
Santiago Enrique Bastón is living his best life. After turning one with a magical Disney day this past week, Eva Longoria’s tiny tot found himself...
-
Eva Longoria's baby Santiago Enrique Bastón's cutest Instagram moments
Baby Bastón is on Instagram! Well, sort of... Eva Longoria gave birth to her and Jose Bastón's first child, a boy named Santiago Enrique...
-
Eva Longoria's son Santiago is all smiles with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland – see the pics!
It’s a magical first birthday for Eva Longoria’s baby boy Santiago Enrique and his momma is celebrating big! The Grand Hotel executive director...
-
Did Maluma just reveal that he's going to be a dad?
Natalia Barulich caused something of a stir on Sunday morning. Maluma's girlfriend got fans talking when she shared a fiery photo of her and the...
-
Eva Longoria reveals her favorite thing to do with baby Santi - and it's beyond cute!
‘Twas the weekend before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring… especially not Eva Longoria and her baby Santiago...