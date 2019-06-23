View 10 pics | Celebrities

Eva Longoria throws baby Santiago a pool party extravaganza: Step inside!

Baby Santiago helps mom Eva Longoria glam up for special day: 'it's bigger than my wedding day'
Eva Longoria wasn't exaggerating when she said Santiago Enrique Bastón's first birthday bash would be grand. The first time mommy went all out for her son's celebration - a double party honoring his first year on earth and baptism. With starry guests, custom treats and one oversized bouncy house, the Desperate Housewives alum enlisted Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events to plan a gathering so extravagant it gave the Kardashians a run for their money. Scroll through to see all the cutie pie pictures from Santi's special day!

Thank, Holly!

First, we gotta give it up to Eva's friend Holly Robinson Pete, who treated fans to multiple snippets from Santiago's soirée. When she asked Eva were the boy of the hour was, her hilarious response was: "He's sleeping - that's why we're all drinking!"

Let them eat (two) cakes!

Double the celebration means double the cakes. Eva showed Holly that her and José 'Pepe' Bastón's tiny tot had a tastey pair of custom confections for his party. However, there was smart reasoning behind it! "This is his baptism cake," the mom said, "and this is his smash cake." A.K.A. one cake was solely reserved for little Santi to go wild with - a baby's dream come true!

Dream Desserts

The Baston's sugar game was on point, with countless treates from Ivitutto Dolce. We take our dessert tables very seriously, and these did not disappoint. 

It's poppin!

There was also an array of mouthwatering cake pops that were as pleasant on the eyes as we're sure they were to the tummy!

Churr'all we've ever wanted

Party mastermind Troy had us salivating over all the noms and drinks. "We've had so many layers of food today," he said, "we just keep bringing out more surprises!" Those surprises included Churro Boss and festive Michelata Mix 1 refreshments.

Birthday boy

Eventually the guest of honor rose from his slumber and graced all attendees at the colorful shindig with his cuteness. The freshly one-year-old boy kept it casual in a gray onesie, accessorizing with toys, of course.

Jump on it!

One of the most fun elements of the event was a large white bounce house. Equipped with yellow and white - the hue of the affair - beach balls to throw around, the kids seemed to have a blast jumping up and down. However, no one had as much fun springing to the ceiling as Eva. The Texas native is a child at heart and we love it!

Uncle Jaime

Jaime Camil was among celebrity friends to attend the house party. The Jane the Virgin star swooned over Santi, dubbing him "the cutest baby in the freakin' world!" He had Eva laughing when he joked, "I'm gonna be your manager!"

Pleasantly pooped

After a long day, which started early with getting glam and going to Santiago's baptism, the mom-of-one laid down for some well-deserved rest. "And I'm dead..." she wrote over this fun photo that further flaunts some of the stunning decor which adorned the home. Standing ovation for an delightful day!

