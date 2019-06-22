View 5 pics | Celebrities

5 Things To Know About Matthew Hussey, Camila Cabello's Beau

© Getty Images

With the release of Camila Cabello’s Señorita with pop crooner Shawn Mendes blowing up the charts, everyone wants to know more about the man behind her new-found love and inspiration for her sultry new track. Get to know Matthew Hussey, the man who stole this Latinx pop princess' heart!

 

Inspired Camila Cabello’s upcoming album

The Cuban-American songstress credits the inspiration for her upcoming album to her British beau. The singer shares how she has been able to experience love for the first time and how she was able to reflect on that in all of the songs she will soon be releasing.

© Getty Images

Matthew is a proud Brit

Matthew was born in Essex, England on June 19, 1987, making him about ten years Camila’s senior (but age is nothing but a number when it comes to love). He is one of three boys in his family and works alongside some of his family in his businesses. He moved to the U.S. in 2010, so he’s been living here for close to ten years!

© Getty Images

Bestselling author and motivational speaker

Matthew is also an accomplished writer, having written the New York Times bestselling book Get The Guy as well as being a columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine since 2015.

He started his life coaching business in his late teens, meeting with his clients in coffee shops and cafes throughout London. Now he runs a very successful business which caters to both men and women and has worked with celebs like Christina Aguilera and brands like Hugo Boss.

© Getty Images

He is a Youtube personality but can be found on TV and radio, among other media

Matthew has the number one Youtube channel for dating advice, which has garnered over 1.7 million Youtube subscribers. Matthew was also on NBC’s Ready For Love which was produced by Eva Longoria and hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic in 2013. He is also the dating expert for ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

© Getty Images

He makes Camila nervous

Although they have known each other for some time (having met on the set of the Today show), Camila admitted in an interview with Marie Claire how she gets “super nervous” and her hands get shaky when she knows he is in the audience at one of her performances.

