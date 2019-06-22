View 26 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Camila Cabello's beau, Matthew Hussey, shares 5 first date tips
Camila Cabello's beau, Matthew Hussey, shares 5 first date tips
J Balvin
© Getty Images

J Balvin

Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

J Balvin donned a dreamy all-white Dior look at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 21. His ensemble was custom designed by creative director Mr. Kim Jones.

gabriel-iglesias
© Getty Images

gabriel-iglesias

Man of the hour Gabriel Iglesias was sandwiched by co-stars Jacob Vargas and Oscar Nunez at their Netflix series Mr. Iglesias' L.A. premiere at Regal LA Live on June 20.

Eva Longoria baby Santia Disneyland
© Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Eva Longoria baby Santia Disneyland

Dreams came true for Eva Longoria’s baby boy Santiago Enrique as he celebrated his first birthday at Disneyland with none-other-than Mickey Mouse, himself! The 44-year-old exclaimed: “Can’t think of a better way to celebrate my baby’s 1st birthday! Disneyland!!!! Thank you to everyone @disneyland who helped make this day special, but especially to this guy here, MICKEY!!”

Rachel Zoe
© Getty Images

Rachel Zoe

Hostess with the mostess Rachel Zoe celebrated the launch of her Summer Box of Style with Missoni Home at the sparkling The Peninsula Beverly Hills rooftop pool. Famous attendess like Paris Hilton (seen right) shone bright in dresses from the designer's new collection.

Hilaria Baldwin
© Michael Simon

Hilaria Baldwin

Wellness guru Hilaria Baldwin showed off her flexibility while hosting a private yoga class with Tom’s of Maine, celebrating the new Natural Strength Women’s Deodorant in NYC.

Irina Shayk David Yurman
© BFA

Irina Shayk David Yurman

We were living for Irina Shayk's wild look at the David Yurman x Fondazione Geronimo event at Madison Square Park. The beauty helped kick-off the launch of the new "Summer Solari" collection by David Yurman.

Conair Wedding
© Getty Images

Conair Wedding

Nina Agdal and her hair husband, celebrity hairstylist DJ Quintero ceremoniously untied the knot in honor of Conair®’s newest detangling brush launch, The Knot Dr. this week. The model was joined by festive guests like Sara and Erin Foster on the decked out The Empire Hotel rooftop in NYC. 

Ralph Lauren royals
©

Ralph Lauren royals

Ralph Lauren got a new title: Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) for Services to Fashion. The esteemed designer was presented with the knighthood insignia by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Kerry Washington
© @kerrywashington

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington handled her last day at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with the upmost style. She bloomed in a pretty Paskal number, ducking under a sleek pair of The Street sunglasses by Privé Revaux. "Final day! @hulu brunch. #kerouidoescannes," she wrote along with this fashion-filled photo.

Rosie Perez
© Getty Images

Rosie Perez

Rosie Perez had an artsy night out in Brooklyn. The View co-host joined artists Mare139, Eric Haze, Jose Parla and producer Sam Maydew at Roger Gastman and LL COOL J's BEYOND THE STREETS opening night at 25 Kent in Williamsburg on June 19.

Natti Natasha concert
© Getty Images

Natti Natasha concert

Dominican singer Natti Natasha joined Pandora for a rousing free performance at Pandora Live El Pulso on June 19 at Ice Palace Film Studio in Miami. Concertgoers were treated to not only her vocal talents, but giveaway goodies galore!

Maluma and Quincy Brown
© Getty Images

Maluma and Quincy Brown

Paris Fashion Week turned into a circus when Christian Louboutin took over. Quincy Brown and Maluma had a blast at the brand's Loubicircus Party at Musee des Arts Forains on June 19, which featured an epic merry-go-round ride.

jamie-foxx-andrea
© Randall Michelson

jamie-foxx-andrea

Jamie Foxx took to the stage during Andrea Bocelli’s encore at the Hollywood bowl for a very special surprise duet of the fan favorite ballad My Way on June 18.

Camila Cabello
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello won the street style game in this breezy Johanna Ortiz pants and belted coat ensemble. The singer owned the sidewalks at Cannes Lions in France on June 18.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
© Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Trendy couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went behind the Tweets at #TwitterBeach at Cannes Lions. The starry pair had everyone swooning with their looks of love.

Antonio Banderas and his girlfriend Nikol Kimpel
© Getty Images

Antonio Banderas and his girlfriend Nikol Kimpel

Antonio Banderas and his girlfriend Nikol Kimpel got all dolled up for the ESAD Awards ceremony on June 18 in Malaga, Spain.

nick-hilton
© Getty Images

nick-hilton

Tessa Hilton, Stacey Bendet, Sofia Richie and Nicky Hilton Rothschild were among the colorful clan at alice + olivia and The Trevor Project's pride celebration with SVEDKA Vodka at Industria Studios on June 18 in NYC.

Ariana Grande
© Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Pop princess Ariana Grande had her own epic display of Pride on June 18, honoring the community during her "Sweetener World Tour" stop at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Jennifer Garner Forbes
© Getty Images

Jennifer Garner Forbes

Jennifer Garner not only walked the power walk in her business chic ensemble, but she talked the power talk at the 2019 Forbes Women's Summit. The movie star participated in a discussion about being an entrepreneur at Pier 60 on June 18 in NYC.

Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria also took part in the empowering Forbes business discussion, opting for a monochromatic creamy suit.

Michael Douglas Monaco royals
© Getty Images

Michael Douglas Monaco royals

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco presented Michael Douglas with the Golden Nymph Award for his impressive career at the closing ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18.

Isabela Moner
© Getty Images

Isabela Moner

Isabela Moner had us green with envy over her fabulous dress (and a lit looking dessert table) at Teen Vogue’s Sweet 16 by Lightbox at The LINE Austin on June 18 Texas.

Michael Pena
© Getty Images

Michael Pena

Michael Peña had a magical day with his muggle family at Universal Studios Hollywood, WB Games San Francisco and Niantic, Inc.'s exclusive preview event showcasing the highly-anticipated Harry Potter: Wizards Unite game at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
© Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Looking a suave as ever, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were honored with the Champions Award at The Trevor Project's star-studded 2019 TrevorLIVE NYC gala at Cipriani Wall Street.

Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski
© Getty Images

Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski

Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski stole the red carpet at the NY screening of their film Lying And Stealing at Cinepolis Chelsea on June 17. The pretty pair then switched into party mode, enjoying unparalleled views of the city skyline under The Fleur Room’s iconic disco ball.

Zendaya style Spiderman
© Getty Images

Zendaya style Spiderman

Zendaya stood out amongst an iconic background and her co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland, in a classy Alexandre Vauthier number. The trio were all smiles at their Spider-Man: Far From Home photo call at Tower of London, one of the film's locations, on June 17.

