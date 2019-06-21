View 5 pics | Celebrities

A look back at Edith González and daughter Constanza's super close relationship

A look back at Edith González and daughter Constanza's super close relationship
A look back at Edith González and daughter Constanza's super close relationship

As she bravely faced her battle with cancer, one of Edith González's biggest supporters was her 14-year-old daughter Constanza Creel. For the Doña Bárbara actress, Constanza was her rock, the pillar that would support her and give her strength in the most difficult situations. The little girl made her entrance on August 17, 2004, and right from the first moment, Edith was completely smitten. The Mexican star publicly introduced her new addition in an impossibly cute campaign for a baby product line which was a big hit with fans.

Mom and daughter shared many hobbies and interests. Being an actress, Edith introduced her daughter to the Arts from a young age. Constanza is a sporty girl who loves dancing, (she practices ballet and aerial dance) and surfing. They also shared a love of traveling. In a recent letter the 14-year-old wrote as a final farewell to her mother, Constanza named just some of the places they visited together, Paris, London, Vietnam, the whole of Mexico… the world was their playground! “My mum loved learning new things, whenever she didn´t know anything, she would ask,” she wrote.

Constanza has been described by her mom as a kind and sweet child with a golden heart. She also had to face the hardest moments with Edith, as the actress herself recalled on one occasion: “My daughter and I made a video just two hours before going through surgery. I thought, ‘how would I like to be remembered if things do not go well?’, and it was Constanza who recorded it, I sang and danced, it looked like I was on the beach.

Edith González married Lorenzo Lazo in 2009. With him and his daughter Lorenza, they lived the happiest family moments. Constanza was just four years old when her mom and the entrepreneur tied the knot. From a young age, she would accompany Edith and Lorenzo to events, and would look as fashionable as her mom. 

Edith stopped uploading pictures of Constanza on social media for a year, but she showed the beauty Constanza had become in an image she shared celebrating Father´s Day last year. All the family together, Lorenzo surrounded by the women of his life, and Constanza, close to her mum with a big smile on her face. Fans remarked how much she had grown, and how alike the mother-daughter pair looked.

 

