The special reason why Sofia Carson traveled to Brazil

Sofia Carson is one star that loves to give back. The 26-year-old actress and UNICEF supporter jetsetted to Recife, Brazil to meet with the families and children that are directly impacted by the work UNICEF does.
The Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists actress previously opened up about her decision to swap gifts for donations to celebrate her 26th birthday. “I’ve been working with UNICEF over the last year and the work that they do is truly life-changing," she told HOLA! USA. "I’m so happy to be partnering with them for my birthday this year. We launched this campaign on International Women’s Day because for me, there’s nothing like the force of an educated women. And there are so many girls all around the world who don’t have the opportunity. So instead of receiving gifts or anything, I would love for all of us to come together and donate whatever we can. Anything makes a difference towards the education and empowerment of women around the world."
Below, we take a look at her trip, which also happened to fall on the eve of World Refugee Day.
Photo: Courtesy of Adriano Fagundes for UNICEF USA