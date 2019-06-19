View 6 pics | Celebrities

The special reason why Sofia Carson traveled to Brazil

...
The special reason why Sofia Carson traveled to Brazil
You're reading

The special reason why Sofia Carson traveled to Brazil

1/6
Camila Cabello is in love and this is what it means for her fans
Next

Camila Cabello is in love and this is what it means for her fans
Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson is one star that loves to give back. The 26-year-old actress and UNICEF supporter jetsetted to Recife, Brazil to meet with the families and children that are directly impacted by the work UNICEF does.  

The Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists actress previously opened up about her decision to swap gifts for donations to celebrate her 26th birthday. “I’ve been working with UNICEF over the last year and the work that they do is truly life-changing," she told HOLA! USA"I’m so happy to be partnering with them for my birthday this year. We launched this campaign on International Women’s Day because for me, there’s nothing like the force of an educated women. And there are so many girls all around the world who don’t have the opportunity. So instead of receiving gifts or anything, I would love for all of us to come together and donate whatever we can. Anything makes a difference towards the education and empowerment of women around the world."

Below, we take a look at her trip, which also happened to fall on the eve of World Refugee Day.

 

Photo: Courtesy of Adriano Fagundes for UNICEF USA 

Sofia Carson UNICEF

Sofia Carson UNICEF

During her trip, Sofia met with teens at COMPAZ, a community center, which focuses on keeping children and teens off the streets by providing a space for peace, inclusion and education. While there, she danced with the children who call this space “a second home.”

Photo: Courtesy of Adriano Fagundes for UNICEF USA 

Sofia Carson UNICEF visit

Sofia Carson UNICEF visit

“It is my immense honor to be in Brazil with UNICEF to do all I can to contribute to their lifesaving work to end violence against women and children here in Recife,” Sofia said in a statement. 

Photo: Courtesy of Adriano Fagundes for UNICEF USA 

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson

The singer/actress also learned about the UNICEF Brazil program Empodera – Today Girls, Tomorrow Women. The program tackles important issues that prevent young girls to finish their education, including sexual violence against women, gender inequality and early motherhood. During the trip, Sofia met with young women and men and discussed how they can continue to empower future generations of women.

 

Photo: Courtesy of Adriano Fagundes for UNICEF USA 

Sofia Carson UNICEF

Sofia Carson UNICEF

“Today, I bore witness to the lifesaving power of an education,” Sofia explained. “I embraced, I held and I was forever changed by the young women whose lives have been saved thanks to UNICEF and their partners here in Brazil. They are the history making leaders who will fight until the equality of the sexes is an indisputable reality and violence against women and children is obliterated.”

 

Photo: Courtesy of Adriano Fagundes for UNICEF USA 

Sofia Carson UNICEF

Sofia Carson UNICEF

Sofia finished off her trip by meeting with young teens who are a part of NUCA, a program that focuses on the importance of the arts. She sang and danced with them, while also listening and sharing stories with the students.

 

Photo: Courtesy of Adriano Fagundes for UNICEF USA 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries