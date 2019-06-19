Movies, music, TV and more: Latinos nominated for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

View 7 pics | Celebrities

The nominees are in for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and there is some serious Latino power. Some of the biggest Latino entertainers round out many of the biggest categories. A wave of stars is represented in movies, music, film and television. Some of the biggest names such as Cardi B, Camila Cabello, CNCO, Sofia Carson and Gina Rodriguez are all nominated in multiple categories. Jane the Virgin and One Day at a Time two Latino-lead series that are up for major awards.

 

Maluma, J Balvin, Ozuna and Bad Bunny are some of the males leading the pact in the music category. Lil Nas X (the viral star behind Old Town Road) is nominated for five awards, while Post Malone follows with four.

 

Taylor Swift, Khalid, Halsey and Katy Perry each earned three. Ahead of the of big show on August 11, take a look at the Latino star power that’s nominated at this year’s ceremony.

 

Music – Women

Cardi B, Choice Female Artist, Choice Song, R&B/Hip-Hop

Lauren Jauregui, Female Artist, Choice Song Female Artist

Camila Cabello, EDM Song'

Rosalia, Choice Breakout Artist 

Becky G., Choice Latin Artist 

Teen Choice 2019 Music Men
Music – Men

Choice Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

 

Choice Latin Song

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], Baila Baila Baila

 J Balvin, Rosalia & El Guincho, Con Altura

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, Con Calma (feat. Snow)

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), MIA

CNCO, Pretend

Nicky Jam & Ozuna, Te Robaré

Teen Choice 2019 Television women
Television – Women 

 

Choice Drama TV Actress

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble

Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Choice Comedy TV Show

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time 

Choice Comedy TV Actor
Television – Men 

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin

Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time

Teen Choice Awards Film
Movies

 

Choice Action Movie Actress

Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Endgame

 

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Teen Choice Awards, Sports
Sports 

The Bella Twins, Choice Female Athletee

Lionel Messi, Choice Male Athlete 

Teen Choice Awards
Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Halsey and Avengers: Endgame all lead the pack. The 2019 Teen Choice Awards airs, Saturday, August 11.

