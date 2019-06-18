View 5 pics | Celebrities

The Big Six Moments from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards

...
The Big Six Moments from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards
You're reading

The Big Six Moments from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards

1/5
How Noah Centineo quickly became the Internet's boyfriend
Next

How Noah Centineo quickly became the Internet's boyfriend
2019 MTV Movie and Television Awards
© Getty Images

2019 MTV Movie and Television Awards

Let's Look Back!

The results are in and the golden popcorn has been handed out. The 2019 MTV Movie and Television Awards – hosted by Zachary Levi – pulled out all the stops. The show, which celebrates all things from the big and small screen, pulled out all the stops. There was room for jokes – sorry Ray J – and awards for everyone in the room. Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame took home the biggest awards of the night, but there were so much more to see.

 

Although there were no appearances from the white walkers, the Queen of the North, Fat Thor, Ironman or Gamora, there was still much more to celebrate and see. 

 

From the inspiring speeches (grab your tissues) to the best performances (grab your cup and get ready for some juice) the ceremony had plenty of buzzworthy moments. Scroll ahead to see the best moments from the MTV Movie and Television Awards.

The Rock Generation Icon Award
© Getty Images

The Rock Generation Icon Award

Do you smell what the Rock is winning?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received he biggest win of the night and proved why. The Jumanji star took was presented with the Icon Generation Award and used his speech not only to inspire, but to flash his signature smile.

 

More importantly, the Rock left the audience with one key piece of advice. “When I was 15, I heard a quote and I’ll never forget it, ‘It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice.’”

Brie Larson and stunt doubles win best fight
© Getty Images

Brie Larson and stunt doubles win best fight

These girls kick a—

Brie Larson took home the award for Best Fight for her role in Captain Marvel. She couldn’t have done it all (including accepting the honor) without the help of her two stunt doubles, Renae Moneymaker and Joanna Bennett.

 

“I could not have made this film without them,” she told the crowd. “They are really the baseline of for she is. They are the living embodiment of Captain Marvel.”

Jada Pinkett Trailblazer Award
© Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Trailblazer Award

Lead the way

Jada Pinkett Smith proudly (and stylishly) accepted the Trailblazer Award. The Red Table Talk host was escorted up by her son Jaden Smith. The ever so humble actress, who has starred in films such as Girls Trip and Set it Off, had inspiring words for the crowd.

 

“Every single person in this room is trailblazing whether it’s within or without,” she told the audience. “So as you honor me tonight, I wanna honor all of you and I wanna say here’s to us for all of our trailblazing.”

Noah Centineo and Lana Candor
© Getty Images

Noah Centineo and Lana Candor

K-I-S-S-I-N-G 

The internet’s favorite on-screen duo, Lana Candor and Noah Centineo took home one of the biggest awards of the evening – Best Kiss for their performance in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. No, the duo didn’t pull a Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling and recreate the moment that helped them win, but they still brought the cute.

 

Noah, the internet’s boyfriend, was sure to thank the studio and “Lana’s lips.” Lana had a powerful statement behind her speech. “I just wanted to say thank you to Noah for being an amazing partner,” she said. “And also kiss who you want to kiss, love who you want to love and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries